I received an email from my very good friend and brother in Christ Sandy Sanders requesting that I share a contribution to Virginia Right about Kanye West (also known as Ye). Because I am a member of the sub culture of Hip Hop, here goes………

For those readers of Virginia Right who do not follow Hip Hop or listen to rap music, I will start from the beginning.

According to Wikipedia Kayne West is multi-talented American rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur. He first became famous as a producer for Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000’s. His solo debut album was entitled The College Drop Out was released in 2004. Over the years, like with any artist we have seen a dramatic change in his musical style. Kanye has been a frequent source of controversy for his conduct on award shows and on social media. Especially with his support of President Donald Trump.

As a child of Hip Hop culture and an artist myself, I wanted to share this with the readers of Virginia Right. Hip Hop culture front its earliest inception has always created it’s own lane. We never really conformed to the standards of others. For us who subscribe to the culture, A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, Vanilla Ice, 3rd Bass, Eminem, N.W.A. and 50 Cent. Hip Hop although you may be different as always accepted you on the merit of the music. Music is something that can reach people where regular conversation may not.

From his support of President Donald Trump many African Americans (please be advised that I use that term loosely, but I will explain that at a later time in another blog) are openly voicing their opposition. Very hateful things being shared on main stream media. Uncle Tom, Coon-ye, sell out. It is very unfortunate that people are so closed minded.

As a creative being, Ye is on his own plain of existence. Any creative has to be. He can see and hear things that the average person cannot. In watching some of the videos and interviews, it is almost to me like he has the height to see the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King from the mountain top. And with that mountain top vision, Ye is speaking quickly with the hopes that the rest of us “regular” people will pick up enough to complete some research and come to a conclusion that we too can be free thinkers.

Since I am a fan of earlier Hip Hop music that is called Old School from the 1990’s and early 2000’s, I spent some time listening to some of Ye’s music that I never heard. In doing so, I picked out a few things that I wanted to share.

Jay-Z, Kanye West “Otis” featuring Otis Redding. Released July 20, 2011:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoEKWtgJQAU

Kanye’s Verse:

Damn Yeezy and Hov (Jay-Z’s nickname Hov short for Jehovah because he thinks himself as the God emcee. Sorry Sandy ☹)

[Blogger Sandy’s comment: First, pardon me, Corey! I would not want to call myself God because I know better – I am not and it’s a terrible blasphemy! Jay-Z did not offend me but rather Jehovah!]

Kanye’s first verse (second verse of the song)

Where the hell ya been?

N****talkin’ real reckless, stuntmen

I adopted these n****, Philip Drummond ‘em

Now I’m bout to make them tuck they whole summer in

They say I’m crazy, well I’m bout to go dumb again………

Kanye’s second verse the fourth verse of the song

Can’t you see the private jets flyin’ over you?

Maybach bumper sticker read “What would Hova do?” (WWJD, again sorry Sandy)

Jay is chillin, Ye is chillin

What more can I say? We killin’ ‘em

Hold up before we end this campaign

As you can see, we done bodied the damn lames

Lord, please let them accept the things they can’t change

And pray all their pain be champagne.

The introduction to the music video shows a nice black shiny MayBach Benz 57 (a luxury car that retailed at the time for $350,000.00). As the intro to the song is playing with Otis Redding singing Try A Little Tenderness, Jay and Ye are walking towards the MayBach, Jay carrying a blow torch and Ye carrying a jaws of life type circular saw. To the left of the car in a line, you see a group of workmen dressed in hazmat suits. As the 808 (heavy bass beat used in Hip Hop) drops and you realize that Otis Redding is the sample by which Ye is going to construct the song. You now notice the hazmat clad workmen blow torching and dismantling the Maybach 57. Jay-Z and Kanye are now standing in front of a hanger with a giant American Flag painted on the side. By the time Jay-Z starts to rap his first verse, the Maybach is a shell of its former self with no roof, no doors, no windows of any kind with a backseat full of supermodels spitting flames out the back looking like a new wave Grease Lightening. Travelling down a long runway like roadway surrounded by abandon airplane hangers.

In that video in those scenes, I understand that both Jay-Z and Kanye may have made it status wise. However with the dismantling of the Maybach 57, they are demonstrating that they have done things in their own way. Ye will not be the round peg in the square hole. He will like all other Hip Hop artists do things as he sees fit for himself regardless of what others may say.

I think that it is counterproductive for Black people to bash each other in the open like they have on main stream media. I think that we need to look at what the issues are and figure out a way to come together to fix what is wrong. We will never be able to do that if we cannot see past our differences and meet at the table. If you disagree with Kanye West, feel free to not support his music, do not attend his concerts or do not support his brand. But, the bashing and tearing down of an individual just because he thinks differently is childish in my opinion.

Listening to his working lunch meeting with President Trump, I picked out several things that he said. “Wearing the hat (Making America Great Again hat) gives me power, it makes me feel like Superman. It’s like a superman cape, I look up to Donald Trump, Ralph Lauren the American Industry guys.”

Ye talks about bringing back jobs to America, working on a better school curriculum and an overhaul of the criminal justice system. We have Black lawyers, police officers, judges, teachers and political figures. When are things going to change, when will the tide turn for Black people in America?

Ye also advised that he has an IQ in the 98th percentile. In order to do what he has done making music by rapping and producing, making clothing and sneakers he would have to be a very intelligent person. But, since he is different, he is being ridiculed.

In closing, I would like to share a part of the visual from Jay-Z and Kanye West song entitled “No Church in the Wild”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJt7gNi3Nr4

Jay-Z, Kanye West “No Church in the Wild” featuring The Dream. Released March 20, 2012:

Human beings in a mob

What’s a mob to a king?

What’s a king to a God?

What’s a God to a non believer?

Who don’t believe in anything?

We make it out alive

All right, all right

No church in the wild.

In the introduction for the video which was shot in the streets of Prague, Czech Republic you see a closed up of a Molotov cocktail being lit. As the camera pans back you can tell it is Kanye West. As the song begins to play, you witness Ye throw the lit cocktail toward a line of police in military style combat riot gear with dogs, shields and guns. The crowd behind Ye are unarmed however they have sheer numbers. With the cocktail in the air on its way to the line of police. It hits the ground an erupts as the crowd of demonstrators start to run toward the police in great confrontation.

So, when the revolution comes, it will be good verses evil. In many aspects, I think the revolution is already here. Some see it, unfortunately many do not. But, when that cocktail drops and ignites, what side of the fight will you be on? What will you tell your children and grandchildren that you stood up for? Kanye West is simple the spark. Will the fire of liberty and independence and thinking free be allowed to burn? Or will it simply burn out.

Other Kanye West Songs:

Kanye West “Jesus Walks” Released December 3, 2004:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYF7H_fpc-g

Kanye West “Through the Wire” Release September 30. 2003

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpF_df5xpOI

Song recorded by Ye after he had a near fatal car accident. He recorded the song with his mouth wired shut following reconstructive surgery. He financed the video himself.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

