WITTMAN CONTINUES TO DUCK AND DODGE KING WILLIAM T.E.A PARTY

This past week our 2 local newspapers detailed Congressman Rob Wittman’s 3 visits to area groups to “meet and discuss their concerns”……..

All 3 of these groups are located in the King William County area. All 3 of these groups are “ soft audiences”, friendly groups inclined to give the Congressman a warm welcome with softball questions.

Is that the criteria Wittman uses when he states we should contact his office to arrange meeting with him to discuss our concerns ? His staff has continued for 6-9 months to stonewall our repeated requests for Wittman to come and speak at one of our meetings. Why is Wittman so reluctant ? What was the National debt when Wittman was first elected ? What is it today ?

Our group is comprised of citizens who live in his district. Our group is comprised of intelligent individuals who have insight into the world of politics and how it works. Our group has tough questions on Wittman’s record and his dodging the topic of spending cuts. Our group wants to ask Wittman what spending cuts he has that would address the national debt that is spiraling out of control.

In a recent visit to another group, Wittman took President Trump to task on the President’s proposal to withhold the proposed 1.9% pay raise for retired Federal employees. Wittman stated that “ we must find inefficiencies elsewhere”. This guy has been in Congress for 11 years and apparently he is still looking for these elusive inefficiencies. This is the same guy who voted NO on cutting subsidies to Amtrak and we all understand why. If Wittman can’t cut this low hanging fruit, he won’t cut anything .

That might explain then why he keeps ducking the King William T.E.A Party and trots around the district pandering to groups he knows won’t ask the tough questions he would have to answer at our meeting.

Taxpayers pay this guy’s salary, and those taxpayers include members and supporters of the King William T.E.A Party. He works for us, perhaps in November voters need to send Wittman packing. He can chose to accept our invitation and convince voters he is worthy of keeping his job . He isn’t likely to do that because he is a typical politician, dole out some money /benefits to select groups that he can then expect to send him back to DC every two years. He has over 11 years learned how to play the game. Rob Wittman is symbolic of what is wrong in Congress and why our national problems worsen while Rob continues his hunt for those elusive inefficiencies .

If you care about holding government accountable pick up your phone, call his office and ask his staff why Wittman continues to duck us. Ask him why he refuses to speak at a King William T.E.A Party meeting. He certainly has found time to speak to plenty of other groups.

Bob Shannon Founder King William T.E.A Party ( Taxed Enough Already )

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

