3-self identified R’s approached our booth that myself and 3 other Libertarians were helping at today. They didn’t want to talk about issues or discuss policy. They were disgusted with our mere existence. It was their misconception we steal votes that are owned by their party that they are beholden to.

I asked if they thought Corey Stewart was a good candidate. They all said “No.” I asked them if they thought their party has been nominating good candidates recently. They all 3 agreed that they weren’t. I admitted that I voted for Nick Freitas (R) in the June primary, and they thought I was talking about another Libertarian. I asked if they thought Stewart had a chance to win. The majority said no, but he would have a better chance If Matt Waters wasn’t running.

They are the problem. They had the opportunity to nominate a better candidate(not the best), and they didn’t have a clue who I was talking about with Freitas. It’s because of them the party they are owned by is floundering aimlessly in the state of VA.

Let me be very clear. Corey Stewart has 0% chance of winning. He’s losing by 23% according to the latest scientific poll. Their vote for an, at best, 2nd place candidate will change nothing. However, my vote for MattWaters.com has much more power. If Mr. Waters gets 10% or more of the vote this November, the LP earns major party status in the state of VA. That will give Libertarians ballot access in VA for at least the next 2 years through 2020, enabling the LP to run many more candidates in more races and compete head to head with the old parties. That would scare the literal poop out of the old parties so much that they may actually start having to stick to what are supposed to be their own principles.