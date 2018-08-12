Here it is (from FB) and yes I asked for and got permission from the author:
I have been involved in one way or another with the Libertarian Party for about the last 2 years. The 2016 election was my catalyst to become active. I disliked the 2 choices the old parties presented so much that it motivated me to try to make a difference for something I truly believe in. If the LP was on equal footing with the R’s and D’s, it’s quite possible I wouldn’t be as involved as I am currently. That being said, today was the most hostile situation politically I’ve ever been involved in.
[Blogger’s note: The ballot access is for the next two statewide general elections. Not sure what that means. I think as an attorney it means the 2021 statewide elections and the 2022 US senate race and maybe automatic ballot access for 2020 President. But it COULD mean ballot access through the 2025 statewide candidates. The courts will probably have to rule on that. This also means no petitioning in any partisan races: state delegate/senator/supervisor/constitutional offices like sheriff or commonwealth’s attorney. Uncontested races can be targeted with much less cost. This will open up state politics.]
3-self identified R’s approached our booth that myself and 3 other Libertarians were helping at today. They didn’t want to talk about issues or discuss policy. They were disgusted with our mere existence. It was their misconception we steal votes that are owned by their party that they are beholden to.
I asked if they thought Corey Stewart was a good candidate. They all said “No.” I asked them if they thought their party has been nominating good candidates recently. They all 3 agreed that they weren’t. I admitted that I voted for Nick Freitas (R) in the June primary, and they thought I was talking about another Libertarian. I asked if they thought Stewart had a chance to win. The majority said no, but he would have a better chance If Matt Waters wasn’t running.
They are the problem. They had the opportunity to nominate a better candidate(not the best), and they didn’t have a clue who I was talking about with Freitas. It’s because of them the party they are owned by is floundering aimlessly in the state of VA.
Let me be very clear. Corey Stewart has 0% chance of winning. He’s losing by 23% according to the latest scientific poll. Their vote for an, at best, 2nd place candidate will change nothing. However, my vote for MattWaters.com has much more power. If Mr. Waters gets 10% or more of the vote this November, the LP earns major party status in the state of VA. That will give Libertarians ballot access in VA for at least the next 2 years through 2020, enabling the LP to run many more candidates in more races and compete head to head with the old parties. That would scare the literal poop out of the old parties so much that they may actually start having to stick to what are supposed to be their own principles.
Don’t waste your vote for a candidate you don’t believe in that has no chance of winning. This November, you have the opportunity to make a difference. Will You?
“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” – Often misattributed to Albert Einstein; source unknown
“First they ignore you(2015), then they laugh at you(2016), then they fight you(2018), then you win(2018?). – Often misattributed to Mahatma Gandhi; source likely Nicholas Klein
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Leave a Reply