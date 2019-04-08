Hanover Mass Meeting Set for Thursday (April 11) at Stonewall Jackson MS! This is for ALL THE MARBLES!

SANDY SAYS TONIGHT: NO SLATING OR HE WILL TRY TO FIND AN ALTERNATIVE CANDIDATE!

The Official Call is OUT for the convention to elect the probable delegate in the 97th house district. This is the Hanover meeting. And the Hanover meeting is for ALL the marbles: Hanover, if it votes as a bloc, would have a majority of the delegates at the convention.

Here’s the details from the official call:

As Chairman of the Hanover County Republican Committee and pursuant to the Plan of Organization of the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) and as recommended and directed by the Committee, I, Dale M. Taylor, do hereby issue this call for a Mass Meeting to be held at the Hanover County Administration Building Board Room, 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA , or its alternate location (set for Stonewall Jackson Middle School), at 7:00 PM local time on Thursday, April 11, 2019 for the following purpose:

1. Electing up to 793 delegates and alternates to the 97th Legislative District Convention to be held on May 4, 2019 at Hanover High School, 10307 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville, VA, 23116, or its alternate site, starting at 10:00 AM local time.

The 97th Legislative District is composed of the following Hanover precincts:

Mechanicsville District (601-Village, 602-Lee Davis, 603-Mechanicsville, 604-Hanover Grove)

Henry District (502-Rural Point, 503-Newman, 504-Studley, 505-Totopotomoy, 506-Georgetown, 507-Laurel Meadow) Cold Harbor District (401-Battlefield, 403-Cold Harbor, 404-Black Creek, 405-Pebble Creek, 406- Beaverdam Creek) Chickahominy District (301-Clay, 303-Shady Grove)





Registration for the Mass Meeting will begin at 6 PM and will close 15 minutes after the “Call to Order” for the Mass Meeting. Any person in line at this time will be served.

I do plan to attend (and if I can live blog it I will) but I think I will not vote due to this:

“In accordance with the Qualifications for Participation set forth in the Official Call and Article I of the Plan of Organization, I do hereby certify that I am a registered voter in Virginia, I am in accord with the principles of the Republican Party, and I intend to support all Nominees of the Republican Party

I will say again: I will not become an issue in this convention. But I will (and do) urge others to attend. I especially will repeat what I wrote at this blog: NO FUNNY BUSINESS. Let me say what I have heard: One campaign is trying to pack the meeting through lobbyist help. That could mean one thing: SLATING. If the majority at the mass meeting slates off the other side – that candidate will win the convention. But will split the GOP. Since I cannot say absolutely that I will support the winner of a slated convention, I cannot vote. But the laptop is greater than the sword.

If there is slating by either side, I will call it out and I will try my best to find an alternative conservative/libertarian candidate in this district.

