Happy Easter! Jesus is RISEN!
And each of us will rise from the dead too:
Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice,
And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.
John 5:28-29 (KJV)
Not everybody will like the results! But the GOOD NEWS is all can receive Jesus as Lord and Savior today – right now! Here is a place to go to find out more!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Twitter: Green Jeans
says:
Berean Literal Bible Luke 19:40
And answering He said, “I say to you that if these will be silent, the stones will cry out.”
Thank you Sandy for the being faithful to share the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The Risen One!
Regardless of political persuasion we can ask God for His blessings upon our neighbors and all of his creation.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SandySanders2
says:
I am so thrilled to get this comment! Thanks for coming by mr. green jeans. Sandy
