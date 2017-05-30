This article from the Richmond Times-Dispatch is illuminating:

Lieutenant governor hopeful Susan Platt calls for taking down all Confederate monuments in Va.

But the headline ought to be:

All Three Dem LG Candidates Oppose Confederate Monuments; Davis alone among GOP hopefuls to Defend History!

Here is the Platt quote:

“If I am elected lieutenant governor, I will ask the governor to appoint me to lead a commission charged with taking down Confederate monuments as well as renaming Confederate-themed highways and public buildings,” Platt said in a news release. “Our taxpayer dollars should not be used to celebrate a rebellion against the United States of America, a rebellion intended to maintain slavery.”

But the other two Dems hold similar views:

Justin Fairfax, former candidate for Attorney General in 2013, said this:

Fairfax responded with a statement calling monuments to the Confederacy, slavery or Jim Crow “indefensible and psychologically harmful” and said he’d fight for progress after those symbols are taken down.

Gene Rossi, former federal prosecutor, was quoted thus:

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA!

