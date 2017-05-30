This article from the Richmond Times-Dispatch is illuminating:
Lieutenant governor hopeful Susan Platt calls for taking down all Confederate monuments in Va.
But the headline ought to be:
All Three Dem LG Candidates Oppose Confederate Monuments; Davis alone among GOP hopefuls to Defend History!
Here is the Platt quote:
“If I am elected lieutenant governor, I will ask the governor to appoint me to lead a commission charged with taking down Confederate monuments as well as renaming Confederate-themed highways and public buildings,” Platt said in a news release. “Our taxpayer dollars should not be used to celebrate a rebellion against the United States of America, a rebellion intended to maintain slavery.”
But the other two Dems hold similar views:
Justin Fairfax, former candidate for Attorney General in 2013, said this:
Fairfax responded with a statement calling monuments to the Confederacy, slavery or Jim Crow “indefensible and psychologically harmful” and said he’d fight for progress after those symbols are taken down.
Gene Rossi, former federal prosecutor, was quoted thus:
Rossi, in a statement, said it’s time to recognize that the Confederacy’s main objective was to preserve slavery.
“I support efforts to remove prominent Confederate monuments in public venues, especially given that their construction was often motivated by a continued cult-like resistance and disdain for federal powers over integration and civil rights. I do support their relocation to history museums, which President Obama and other leaders have always supported.”
The Republicans said this:
Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr., R-Virginia Beach, one of the three GOP hopefuls, said Lee “was one of the most passionate Virginians that our commonwealth has ever had, and if someone wants to start taking down his monuments they need to start with his statue in the old House of Delegates chamber. And God help the person that tries.”
The campaigns of the other two GOP hopefuls, state Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, and Sen. Bryce E. Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, did not immediately offer comment on the issue.
Gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart has made the preservation of Confederate monuments an important part of his campaign. I do not think Stewart will win BUT he’ll have a voter base that will turn out. But who might they support for LG? Del. Davis has decided to respectfully but forcefully support at least the Robert E. Lee image.
Looking at Davis’ FB page, I wonder if Davis is not on to something. At this writing (almost 7 pm on Memorial Day), Del. Davis’ post in re Robert E. Lee had 194 shares and 62 comments.
Now you know I have endorsed Davis for LG but I wonder if this will help Davis – seen as a huge underdog to the two litigious senators but I wonder if this is a classic third party play: Candidate A runs negative ads against candidate B and B then responds in kind (or is perceived as such) but candidate C is in the race but stays on message. Candidate C can win. Here’s a good example.
