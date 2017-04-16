I felt led to wrote a short post on Easter. It is simple: HE is RISEN!

Politics is important for most if not all of my readers and better government (usually lesser government) is a proper calling for any follower of Christ. Great heroes in the Bible (great due to radical obedience) such as Joseph, Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, Nehemiah, Deborah (yes a woman – she judged the Children of Israel and helped liberate them from Midianite oppression see Judges chapters 4 and 5), and Erastus, the city of Corinth’s director of public works (see Romans 16:23) all served the God of the Bible in civil government.

But no matter what happens – HE is RISEN! Jesus died for our sins and gave us access to a Holy God who could not and will not tolerate sin or sinful people.

Let’s not trust in ANY politician of any spectrum but rather trust in HIM. If you don’t like Trump and wish Hillary had won instead – remember HE is RISEN! If you love Trump but hate that he bombed an “aspirin factory” in Syria (and I agree!) remember – HE is RISEN! If you love Paul Ryan and think he’s great, or if you think he’s the worst RINO around – or if you love Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters – or can’t stand to hear either of them speak – remember – HE is RISEN!

Even if you like Ron Paul – remember: HE is RISEN!

No matter what happens: HE is RISEN!

In fact the politicos of Jesus’ day tried to place a guard at the tomb! Foolish men! All they did was cause some Roman soldiers to trust in Jesus. Because HE is RISEN!

So the politicos today cannot stand against God and His will.

“The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us, He that sitting in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.” (Psalm 2:2-4 [KJV])

It might seem like Christians are on the wrong side of history but that is a dead wrong assumption. Better check again.

If you want to know about what it means to trust in Jesus Christ, go here.

And try to go see The Case for Christ the movie. Should be in top ten at box office again for second straight week. Actually went from tenth place to ninth. Better yet take a seeking friend.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

