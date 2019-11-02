Heartened to Hear These Words From a President of the United States

Non-intervention Is A Yuge Reason I Supported Ron Paul

At the Presidential 2020 Rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, President Trump said these words:

“After years of building up foreign nations, we are building up our nation.” Trump says it is the job of the military to protect our security and not to be the “policemen of the world.”

“Our policy of never-ending war, regime change and nation-building is being replaced by the clear-eyed pursuit of American interest.” –