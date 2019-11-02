Heartened to Hear These Words From a President of the United States

Non-intervention Is A Yuge Reason I Supported Ron Paul
At the Presidential 2020 Rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, President Trump said these words:
“After years of building up foreign nations, we are building up our nation.” Trump says it is the job of the military to protect our security and not to be the “policemen of the world.”
“Our policy of never-ending war, regime change and nation-building is being replaced by the clear-eyed pursuit of American interest.” –
Here’s the tweet from the Trump War Room. Enjoy! (Especially if you helped Cong. Ron Paul all those years ago.)
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
