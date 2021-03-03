Categorized | News

Here is How you Can Help Get the Dem Candidates on the Ballot in the Primary

Posted on March 3, 2021.

This is an innovation that Stan Scott and I discussed one day although we were just playing around with it. Two point verification of the voter’s ID.

Electronic Signatures.

Go to this website and get ALL the Dems on the ballot:

https://www.vadempetitions.org/

If you have a conscientious objection to signing for say Terry McAuliffe, I get it but let’s advance ballot access.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

