Here’s the List of Bills (mostly Bad) From the Patrick Henry TP!

WARNING: Lots of awful ideas here…

Second Amendment:

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB567 (stops indoor shooting ranges)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB568 (secure storage in cars)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB599 (no carry in state bldgs.)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB674 (red flag)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB856 (red flag)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb372 (red flag)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB961 (Assault firearms)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb16 (assault firearms)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1079 (possession in Capitol Sq.)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1502 (1 gun a month)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb353 (outdoor shooting ranges)



Economics:

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb153 (repeal right to work)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb327 (state/local employee unionization)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb582 (public empl. collective bargaining)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb426 (non-union member fees)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb615 (min. wage to 10.10/hr)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb7 (min. wage increments to 15/hr)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb73 (min. wage increments to 15/hr)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb81 (min. wage increments to 15/hr)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb691 (regulation of prescript. drug costs)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb785 (removes caps on local taxing rates)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb484 (removes caps on local taxing rates)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB736 (reinstates Estate Tax)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb637 (reinstates Estate Tax)



Education:

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB145 (transgender policies)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB521 (repeals Educ. Improv. Scholarships Tax Credits)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1012 (Early childhood care moved to Education from Soc. Serv.)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1091 (Makes K-12 teacher income non-taxable)



Environment:

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB20 (carbon trading RGGI)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB206 (replaces the Electric Utility Reg. Act with the Commission on Retail Electric Choice)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB672 (all regs. have to address impact on climate change)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB704 (policies to promote environmental justice, creates a Council to advise the Gov.)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB714 (net-zero carbon economy by 2050, Virginia Energy Plan)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB981 (CO2 cap and trade)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1192 (Regulation of aboveground storage tanks)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB626 (Regulation of aboveground storage tanks)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1295 (taxing electric utilities for fossil fuel investments)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1526 (mandatory renewal portfolio system, mandatory energy efficiency, rate controls, 100% carbon free electricity by 2025)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB94 (Commonwealth Energy Policy, zero carbon by electric utilities by 2040, net zero carbon economy by 2050)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB11519 (local ban or tax on plastics and polystyrene)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB193 (local ban or tax on plastics and polystyrene)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB354 (electric utility mandatory savings, efficiencies)



Equity, First Amendment, and “Equality”

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HJ1 (Ratification of the ERA)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SJ1 (Ratification of the ERA)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1200 (Human Rights Act, expanded discrimination)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB151 (overrides local zoning on single-family homes to allow accessory dwelling unit)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB152 (overrides local zoning on single-family homes to allow two-family units on single-family lots)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HJ114 (study removal/replacement in the Code with gender neutral language)



Life

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sj2 (Constitutional amendment for personal reproductive rights)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hr6 (Replaces Day of Tears with Day of Women)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb980 (expands who can perform abortions, removes all but written consent)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb21 (removes parental consent, ultrasound, facility standards)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb635 (fundamental right to reproductive choice, what to do with a pregnancy)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=sb449 (abolishes the death penalty)



Culture and Laws

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB244 (protection from ICE for non citizens charged and/or convicted of crimes)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1150 (protection from ICE for non citizens charged and/or convicted of crimes)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1211 (DMV licenses and ID documents without citizenship/legal status)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB643 (DMV licenses and ID documents without citizenship/legal status)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB565 (driver privilege cards for non- citizens)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB34 (driver privilege cards for non-citizens)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1209 (Office of New Americans created)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1519 (study of slavery and recommended economic remedies)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HJ113 (removes constitutional definition of marriage approved in 2006)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB50 (racial discrimination defined to include hairstyles)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+HB1537 (authority for localities to remove monuments and war memorials)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB560 (authority for localities to remove monuments and war memorials)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB612 (removes R.E. Lee from US Capitol’s statuary hall)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1305 (Removes Harry F. Byrd’s statue from the Capitol)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB591 (Replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hr6 (Replaces Day of Tears with Day of Women)



Mental Health, Drugs and other substances:

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+HJ130 (committee to study regulating legal cannabis)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB87 (legalization of simple marijuana possession, plus regulation and taxation)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB265 (decriminalization of half ounce of marijuana)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB269 ((legalization of simple marijuana possession, plus regulation and taxation)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB301 (decriminalization with civil penalty)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1120 (raises cigarette and tobacco taxes)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1338 (prohibits smoking in any multi-residential unit)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1507 (exception of marijuana from controlled substances)



Local and National Elections, Redistricting

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1 (no excuse absentee voting)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB25 (no excuse absentee voting)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB45 (no excuse absentee voting)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB46 (removes supporting info.on absentee ballot)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB18 (absentee and in-person early voting)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB19 (repeal of photo ID)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB219 (automatic voter registration at DMV unless declined)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB199 (National popular vote)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB399 (National popular vote)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HJ34 (Constitutional amendment, Va Redistricting Commission)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HJ71 (Constitutional amendment, Va Redistricting Commission)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SJ12 (Constitutional amendment, Va Redistricting Commission)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SB358 (Constitutional amendment, Va Redistricting Commission and reapportionment every 10 years)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HJ80 (restoration of felon voting rights)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HJ86 (16 year olds allowed to vote locally)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SJ8 (felons and incompetents allowed to vote)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SJ14 (felon voting rights restored by law)



And, just so you aren’t totally discouraged, a few good bills that have been proposed:http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB161 (Broad concealed carry OK)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB1382 (waiver of sovereign immun.)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB934 (Sanctuary localities)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB928 (protect guns in “sanctuary” counties if legal on 1.1.20)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=HB678 (Parental Choice ESAcct.)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=hb686 (penalty for killing a fetus)

http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?ses=201&typ=bil&val=SJ16 (General Assembly term limits)