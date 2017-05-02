Quantcast

Here’s Where you Can Download Petitions for LP Candidates and the CP LG Candidate

Posted on May 1, 2017.

Here is the page of the website from the state Libertarian Party with petitions you can download.  Cliff Hyra needs 10,000 (really 15,000) signatures for governor (at least 400 – say 600 really – from each Congressional district) and the delegate candidates 125 (really 200-250) signatures from voters in their district.  Any registered voter in Virginia can circulate petitions regardless of where you live.

Assuming I have some computer savvy, this item is a download of the Kraut petition if you choose to do so:  Charles Kraut for LT Governor

There is no reason I know of in the election law why you cannot ask the same voter to sign a Hyra G petition and a Kraut LG petition.  But you must see the person sign the petition (you cannot leave it and pick it up and then sign that you saw them sign it).

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


