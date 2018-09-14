Quantcast

Here is the Libertarian Matt Waters Podcast from the John Fredericks Show!

Posted on September 14, 2018.

Yes here it is:

Matt Waters podcast.

I thank John Fredericks (and yes he reads or at least monitors this blog!) for this interview.  And he was friendly to the LP candidate.

The interview – Waters is also well spoken.  He also talked about the national debt – $120 trillion in obligations.  Unsustainable.  A threat to national security.  Growth is not enough.

I have heard that there is a poll showing Kaine with only a five point lead and yes it appears to be real but it is from a source I am not familiar with.  But it also did not include Waters, either.  We’ll find out if this is an outlier.  I suspect it is.  Don’t be fooled; the best way to handle this election is:  Open up Virginia politics by helping Waters to get to ten percent.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


2 Responses to “Here is the Libertarian Matt Waters Podcast from the John Fredericks Show!”

  1. Howard Fuhrmann says:
    September 15, 2018 at 8:26 AM

    A vote for the Libertarian over Republican US Senate Candidate Corey Stewart is a vote for Democrat Tim Kaine.

    The Libertarian has zero chance of winning so why waste a vote when polls demonstrate Stewart is within striking distance of taking out Antifa loving Tim Kaine?

    John Fredericks votes for Democrats half the time so this interview is a koke. Of course John supports the Libertarian- it helps Kaine win.

    Reply
  2. John Fredericks
    Twitter:
    says:
    September 15, 2018 at 10:47 AM

    Yes, I read this blog. Thanks!

    Reply

