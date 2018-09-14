Yes here it is:

Matt Waters podcast.

I thank John Fredericks (and yes he reads or at least monitors this blog!) for this interview. And he was friendly to the LP candidate.

The interview – Waters is also well spoken. He also talked about the national debt – $120 trillion in obligations. Unsustainable. A threat to national security. Growth is not enough.

I have heard that there is a poll showing Kaine with only a five point lead and yes it appears to be real but it is from a source I am not familiar with. But it also did not include Waters, either. We’ll find out if this is an outlier. I suspect it is. Don’t be fooled; the best way to handle this election is: Open up Virginia politics by helping Waters to get to ten percent.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

