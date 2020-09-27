How LP Candidate Gideon Oakes Handled a Tough Question…

LP Should Consider Targeting Races For Special Attention

I was VERY impressed with this FB exchange with LP state senate candidate from what could be the most beautiful district in the US: District 30 in South Dakota (think Black Hills). Here is the FB page for Oakes.

Here is the exchange (the name of the questioner is omitted for privacy reasons); starting with the question and Oakes’ answer:

I am a Republican. Moved to South Dakota for conservative values. So change my mind on why to switch parties. Here are my questions: You will support the NRA yes or no? If not what pro gun. Rights group do you support? Will you denounce Black Lives Matter? Will you acknowledge they are a Marxist organization? Will you denounce antifa. The organization denounce it period right now here on my message Where do you stand on abortion? These are important issues to me. Thanks for explaining your position in a response here please don’t send me a link to review. Thanks

Oakes wrote:

Good morning! I’ll try to take these questions in the order you asked them. First of all, I’m not asking you to switch parties. I’m simply asking for your vote. Ultimately, I think we do need a strong third party in America to keep the other two in line, but this is a state senate race, not a voter registration drive. Alrighty, to the issues: I support the NRA when they stand for our Second Amendment rights. They haven’t always held that line in my opinion. As noted in my original post, it sometimes feels like they are more interested in playing partisan politics instead of actually sticking to the issues. While I’m not a member of either, I’d say I’m ultimately more ideologically aligned with groups like NAGR and SDGO. To the question about BLM, I want to make sure I say this exactly right, so please indulge me if I get a bit wordier than a simple yes/no answer. I believe there are two different movements involved here. First, there’s a well-intentioned movement of African Americans and others who are working peacefully to bring a spotlight to criminal justice reform and issues facing the Black community. This movement I support. Unfortunately, the well-intentioned movement has been taken over and subverted by Marxist revolutionaries, funded by evil people hell-bent on destroying capitalism and the American way of life. This is who I happily denounce. To put it another way, I stand with the people who peacefully protest perceived injustice and seek a better world. I do NOT stand with people who riot, burn, loot and commit injustices of their own. Hopefully that makes sense. Antifa… Another good-sounding name (all Americans should be against fascism) has been taken and used by Marxists to advance that agenda. I am anti-fascist, but I denounce Antifa. Abortion… I am pro-life. Nothing complicated there. Thank you for reaching out! I hope this helps. Feel free to contact me anytime for followup questions.

I like how balanced and sensible this answer. If I liked in that district, I would help Oakes.

I do find this Rapid City Journal article positive (hat tip to LP) and here is their take on the legislative record of the SD House member running for state senate (The incumbent withdraw from the GOP primary race.):

During the 2020 legislative session, Frye-Mueller sponsored the successful resolution to invite President Trump and the first lady to a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Four of her bills were tabled in committee and three more failed on the House floor after receiving committee approval. Frye-Mueller’s bills that failed had to do with how schools could handle medical examinations of students or what information they could require from them to participate in activities. She also had a bill fail that would have given two extra weeks for campaigns to gather signatures for referendums.

Not sure this is a stellar record worthy of higher office…

Perhaps the LP should encourage sacrificial giving in key races to help candidates that can win or make a solid showing or can get ballot access. They did some useful news (how did I find out about Oakes when I endorsed him in 2018 for same seat – I read the LP news). If you are near western SD, help Gideon.