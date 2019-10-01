How Mary Margaret Kastelberg Can Still Win the Election. Maybe…

Change the Subject to Indigent Defense and Divorce Law Reform!

I got to say it. Got to be truthful. I said to my family at home: Mary Margaret Kastelberg lost the election when she ran that AWFUL gun ad. You cannot outbid a liberal on a liberal issue like gun control. The liberal will simply run an ad that says: If you want gun control vote for me! And that’s what happened (although his ad is misleading which seems to be the Dem theme this year: Lie, Lie, Lie!) Or the Dems will say: Don’t vote for her anyway! Some conservatives will simply say: I won’t vote for her (or I’ll vote for her opponent and we’ll try to get him out next time).

But I’ve been thinking on this for a few days and I came up with this:

First, don’t change your position on guns. Not now. That will make you odious to both sides. Got to stick it out (and hope you hard-hitting ad on your opponent which I cannot easily fact-check does not backfire) and quickly change the subject to…

Second, time to adopt the Sanders policy on indigent defense and divorce law reform. Change the subject from guns to: The need an statewide network of public defender offices; we also need reform on divorce laws to reduce litigation, costs and time in the process. I think you might be perfect for this sort of thing, Ms. Kastelberg, because of how you have come across as a “kitchen table” sort of candidate.

Third, run TV ads and tell everybody you know (via a mailer or two) that the first and most important vote you will cast is the vote for Speaker. That you will vote for the GOP candidate for Speaker (Probably Kirk Cox) and that will help organize the House to keep the GOP in power in the House.

Got to do this right away. Shut down the gun ad immediately. Feel free to contact me: I am glad to brainstorm on the indigent defense and divorce law issue with you as needed. Here’s my email: eesjresquire at netscape.net.