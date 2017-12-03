Quantcast

Categorized | News

How My Readers Can Do[ing] The Most Good This Christmas Season!

Posted on December 2, 2017.

I discovered a interesting fact recently:  The ubiquitous bell-ringers for the Salvation Army who I thought were mostly volunteers – well some are not actually.

Mostly in rural areas, the bell-ringers are indeed usually mostly if not all volunteers.  But in more urban areas, and Richmond is one of them, a large number of the bell-ringers are in fact paid.  I discovered that 90% of the local bell-ringers are paid.  In the River City, the first year a bell-ringer earned $7.50 a hour and in a second or subsequent year it is $8.00 an hour.

The Salvation Army has many places allocated for bell-ringers (ought to check out who is allowing it – like Kroger in Mechanicsville – I could hear the bell from the next door gym I go to) and they got to fill the spots.

How can I help?  If you have time to ring that bell and “person” a kettle, contact the local Central Virginia Salvation Army at this website or call the Salvation Army office at 804 225-7470.  If you can help the Army save a few dollars, (Ten Hours will be a bit like a donation of $75.00) you’ll be Doing The Most Good(tm) this Christmas season.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood “Sandy” Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia’s first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


One Response to “How My Readers Can Do[ing] The Most Good This Christmas Season!”

  1. Bob Shannon says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:55 AM

    Excellent and wise observation Mr. Sanders ! It reminds me of the myriad of non-profits local government gives each year $5,000—$15,000 dollars to do good works locally, often times it matches state or federal grant money

    Turns out after I examined a few of their budgets around 80-85% of their budgets go to salaries /benefits

    It’s doing good alright, for the folks who manage to squeeze nice paychecks and sucker taxpayers into funding their lifestyles.

    Bob Shannon King William

    Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks


    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    CommentLuv badge

    Tom White Says:

    Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

    Check out NewsMax!

    Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

    No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
    * = required field

    Submit a Blog Post!

    Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

    Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

    Google Ad

    Google Ad

    Follow Us Anywhere!

    Google Ad

    The Watcher’s Council

    Archives

    Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
    %d bloggers like this: