This is America. We have the right to peacefully protest anything we want to protest. It is a Constitutionally guaranteed right. The government has no right to curtail free speech.

The TEA Party protests were peaceful and respective of property. They cleaned up after themselves so taxpayers would not have to pick up the tab. No windows were smashed, no cars were burned, no one was beaten, except a few TEA Party participants who were attacked at the rallies by individuals trying to shut them up.

But we have reached a point with the anti Trump protests where they do not hold peaceful protests and they burn, break, trash and loot at every protest.

They do not have a right to destroy property and harm others.

That is not protected by the Constitution.

These are people who crossed the line and should be considered terrorists. And they must be stopped by any force necessary including lethal force. We cannot allow anarchy to take over this nation.

The last president planted these seeds by supporting the anti police sentiments and terror groups like black lives matter. We are seeing the results of Obama’s “fundamental transformation” and the barbarians are among us.

Nancy Pelosi lied about the TEA Party spitting on her as they intentionally taunted the peaceful protesters by walking through the rally. She spoke often about her fears that the TEA Party would turn violent. Where is her concern now? She and her fellow Democrats are silent. Or worse, Virginia’s idiotic Senator Tim Kaine tells them to “fight in the streets”. The they burned Berkeley. Again.

President Reagan faced a similar situation at Berkeley back in 1969 as governor. He realized that at some point that force would be necessary to stop these animals. Allowing them to take over was simply not an option. So he sent in the national guard and they were instructed to use all means necessary to put down the riot. That included lethal force.

When a peaceful protest turns into a riot it moves from Constitutionally protected free speech to criminal activity. When that line is crossed, we must use any and all means necessary to protect lives and property. That is a core function of government. An example must be made. And if the liberal mayors of large cities and left wing governors like Moonbeam Brown prefer anarchy and choose to allow the riots, then the Federal government has a constitutional duty and obligation to act with decisive and deadly force to stop this.

Like Ronald Reagan realized almost a half century ago, at some point blood was going to be shed.

It might as well be now.

(Hat Tip to Bob Shannon for reminding me of this video below.)

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

