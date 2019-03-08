How/Where Do I Sign Up to Help Ken Heath in the 40th State Senate?

I think the older I get the more idealistic I am becoming! Now you got to listen to the audio from the John Fredericks Show on this attempt to rig the vote in the 40th Senate District (in the far west of Virginia); it is side-splitting political comedy. Here are two reports.

The attempt was made to rig the deadline in such a way that there was only one candidate – Delegate Todd Pillion – and he was the only candidate filed.

BUT Ken Heath, former Marion Town Council member and now the economic development director for Marion County, got his declaration of candidacy to the 40th District GOP chair just in time!

The mass meeting is set for the odd time and place – way far away from Marion and on a Thursday night (April 25) at 5 pm. Here are some more details:

On April 25, Republicans will convene at the Scott County Career and Technical Center at 150 Broadwater Avenue in Gate City for a mass meeting to choose between Pillion and Heath. Prospective Republican candidates have until March 25 to file paperwork with the legislative district committee, with open an primary being the way they will choose a Republican nominee for the 4th House District. Citation

So I say this: Where do I sign up to help Ken? And if Ken loses, is there a Libertarian in the house?