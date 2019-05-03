HUGE NEWS! 97th District Convention IS HAPPENING TOMORROW!!

Despite the disinformation you may be hearing from Delegate Chris Peace and his minions, the 97th Virginia House District Convention is happening tomorrow morning. I received this message a few minutes ago:

The CONVENTION IS STILL ON at Atlee High School in Hanover County (9414 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116) for Saturday May 4th at 10am. We are asking you to please ARRIVE BETWEEN 9 AND 9:30AM TO REGISTER! We will have refreshments such as coffee and donuts for your convenience.

Chris Peace has sadly chosen to take the low road knowing he cannot win at a Convention and is doing his Deep State best to torpedo the Convention with claims so bogus that the Republican Party of Virginia’s legal counsel has not issued an opinion on the validity of his claims. Because they are totally bogus and nothing more than the rantings of a loser about to be retired by the people.

Know why that is?

The Convention was selected in a 100% legitimate way according to the Party Plan, and each of the three Units held their mass meeting and selected their delegates – which totals almost 1,700 – and all of the requirements were followed to the letter.

Chris Peace has become Virginia’s version of Hillary Clinton. He cannot accept the will of the voters in the 97th and prefers a primary which favors the incumbent (most of the time). Peace failed to listen to the Voters who have put him in our Delegate seat for 13 years when he allowed the Health Care Lobbyists to become his largest donor and voted to expand the Medicaid provision of Obamacare – which has now been ruled unconstitutional by a Texas judge.

Obamacare is headed to the Supreme Court, but this time it is going down. Peace says that they will simply roll back the expanded Medicaid, but we all know Blue Virginia will never take away a government program. We will all be hit with higher taxes.

So in keeping his record of not listening to voters, Peace has concocted some scheme to contest the Convention results in court with his team of Deep State lawyers. Forget the will of the people of the 97th.



Mark Twain said: Politicians are like diapers; they need to be changed often, and for the same reason.

Peace has become arrogant and untrustworthy and needs to be shown the door.

So if you are a Delegate and Peace has convinced you to stay home, I want you to know that my vote for Scott Wyatt will count even more as the votes are apportioned.