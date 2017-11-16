Remember back in May 2016 during the Republican Presidential Primary? Remember these headlines?

Presidential candidate Ted Cruz is trying to survive an explosive “dirt file” on the finger-wagging conservative senator! Dirty Politics! SHOCKING CLAIMS: Pervy Ted Cruz Caught Cheating — With 5 Secret Mistresses! The romps that could destroy his presidential campaign!

Cruz denied the allegations. His followers attacked anyone that dared to mention the story. Especially us Trump supporters.

But as allegations from 4 decades ago arise against Roy Moore, most of which involve claims without proof that Moore “hit on them” when they were young, the same Ted Cruz that asked people to believe his denials over his own “false” allegations is now piling on Moore and has withdrawn his endorsement of the Alabama Republican.

Cruz claimed his alleged dirty affairs were all just a political hit job designed to thwart his presidential aspirations.

So with these equally unproven allegations surface against Moore, several of the claimants being Democrats and supporters of the Democrat opposing Moore, you would think Cruz – of all people – would give Moore the benefit of the doubt. Especially when one of the accuser’s own step son says his step Mom is lying you would think Cruz would see this as a political hit job.

But no. Cruz and his Cruz-bot disciples have all turned on Roy Moore.

The reason might seem confusing to those that do not follow politics that closely.

Don’t Teddy and his Cruz-bots hate Donald Trump?

Well, yes. Many pretend they are somewhat supportive, but at every opportunity they turn on our President with absolutely no proof of the allegation of the day put forth by the liberal Trump hating media.

But didn’t Trump back Moore’s Primary opponent? Trump was never a Roy Moore supporter, right?

Yes. That too is true. Trump worked and tweeted for Moore’s swamp dwelling opponent in the Republican primary, much to the consternation and disappointment of Trump’s base. And Mitch McConnell spent millions in a losing effort.

So I am confused. Why would Cruz and his minions abandon the guy Trump opposed? That doesn’t make sense.

Ok. Follow me closely. Yes Cruz and the Cruz-bots hate Trump. And it makes sense that they would be happy when a candidate that Trump supported loses. So why don’t they at least give Moore the benefit of the doubt here? And come to his defense. Surely Cruz, after being on the receiving end of this type of political character assassination himself would be sympathetic to Moore being hit with 40 year old unproven allegations of sexual misconduct by Democratic operatives, right?

The Steve Bannon factor.

Steve Bannon was a major Trump supporter and advisor. But if there is anyone that Trump haters hate as much, or more than, Trump, it is Steve Bannon. The guy is a big part of the reason Trump won. And he is on a mission now to continue draining the swamp. He and Trump were on opposite sides in this primary. Trump supported the McConnell candidate and Bannon supported Moore. Moore is not likely to be a “yes” vote to allow McConnell to remain Majority leader. So McConnell has done everything he could possibly do to sink Moore. Even if it means a Democrat wins the seat. And speculation is, McConnell and Trump came to some sort of a deal. If Trump supports “Big Luther” in the Primary, McConnell will return the favor with some piece of Legislation Trump wants. Perhaps killing Obamacare or Tax Reform. Whatever the reason, Trump went off the reservation ind waded into the swamp to help McConnell.

But Teddy and the Cruz-bots loathe Bannon and anyone he supports. And this in spite of Bannon saying he plans to primary every Senator except Ted Cruz.

I know. It doesn’t make sense. But just remember. There are very few “former” Ted Cruz supporters who actually support President Trump. They try their best to hide it, but most, if not all of them, are keeping their powder dry in hopes of Ted Cruz mounting a primary challenge to try to take out Donald Trump in 2020. Which is why they never fail to miss an opportunity to back-stab Trump. Or Bannon. Or any of us Trump supporters.

I had hoped that this divide would go away after the election. But I now believe it never will.

Which is why the GOP is headed down the toilet.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

