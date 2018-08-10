A professor named Steven Lubet wrote this article asking President Trump to pardon the Oberlin Rescuers – and I agree 100%!

Here’s why in Prof. Lubet’s words:

In the spring of 1859, Charles Langston and Simeon Bushnell were convicted in a Cleveland federal court of violating the Fugitive Slave Act, which allowed slave hunters to “recapture” their human quarry in the northern states.. Their crime was participating in the rescue of John Price, a runaway from Kentucky who had been apprehended by slave hunters on the outskirts of Oberlin, Ohio.

The 1850 Fugitive Slave Act was perhaps the most evil law in US history. It REQUIRED all to help retrieve, upon request, runaway slaves in the North no matter what their beliefs were. This law made every station on the Underground Railroad illegal.

Read this article and if you are led, contact the White House. i

And don’t forget, the Governor of Maryland needs to pardon abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

