I am Suspending Posting Here at VR Until the New Year

You Can’t Fix Stupid and There’s Plenty of Stupid to Go Around

I started a live blog tonight but the combination of the state board of elections website being partly down, too many places to go, and the discouraging races I trashed the live blog early in the evening.

It appears the Dems will win both houses. Republicans for the most part ran terrible races and showed no vision. No outside groups helped significantly that I could see. The RPV did not run a single TV ad. No one wanted to embrace my ideas to reform divorce and indigent defense law and few if any wanted to defend conservative/libertarian ideals.

So I am at least temporarily suspending my aspect of the blog. I will still accept posts from others; it’s not my blog to close out. I have enjoyed most of the just over ten years of posting.

To paraphrase Voltaire, I’ll defend to the death your right to vote stupid but I will not fight a losing cause if others won’t help. Or listenI sent ideas to at least one marginal GOP candidate and got silence. No thank you; No go to hell; no nothing. Nobody cares if candidate after candidate lies blatantly. Del. Lee Carter was reelected so he can honor commies again this next session. Will probably pass. And some of the GOP ads were not much better. No vision. No sense of why am I for gun rights or against abortion or why trust the Dems with health care – they mucked it up with Obamacare. Nobody once called them on it. Senator Sturtevant didn’t even mention one of his most independent moments – his actions in regard to the Justice Roush matter. He stood alone to his own party and that is how we got Justice McCullough. I did not see it mentioned once. I admired the fight in several candidates but you have to fight smart.

Even in King William, both Bob Ehrhart and Dave Hansen were defeated. Clear message of fiscal responsibility and clarity as to the function of government; defeated. You can’t fix stupid.

So I am done. There was a Jeopardy(tm) question tonight about what New England state in the 1830s had a number of large cities in the USA but only one today in the top 100. One of the players wrote “Virginia”. My daughter said: Virginia is not a New England state! I replied: Wait until later tonight, we might become one. Well, we are now Connecticut. I have no stomach for a lonely battle. Even when we get Republicans they will be RINOs like in Massachusetts.

It is not my place to end the blog – I don’t own it and never did. But I tried my very best to warn the people what will happen if the Dems win. No good. So no posts by me until 2020 and maybe not even then. We’ll see.

If it were left up to me there would be no Advance this year. No reason to party. Have a serious discussion on how to win. But no parties; no hospitality suites. The Virginia Republican Party does not deserve it.

So I am done; I resign (temporarily at least). Farewell and go with Jesus. I will find other things to do. But woe to anyone who comes up to me and laments about the state of affairs in the Commonwealth – I’ll say – Yes and I told people so and they went ahead and voted stupid. So stupid is what they will get.