I Endorse Thomas Massie in 2020

Others should too!

I want to make it clear: I am for Rep. Thomas Massie.

I am concerned about two articles:

First, Breitbart has in effect an editorial/op-ed at least about Massie and the writer (Virgil – obviously a pseudonym) where this writer compares Massie to the sole representative to vote against the declaration of war in World War II following Pearl Harbor – Rep. Jeanette Rankin of Montana:

Speaking of losing a seat in a vainglorious pose, Massie might wish to acquaint himself with the story of Rep. Jeannette Rankin of Montana, who holds the dubious distinction of being the only member of Congress to vote “nay” on the 1941 declaration of war against Japan, in the wake of Pearl Harbor. Yes, the vote was unanimous—save for Rankin playing the lone naysayer. Indeed, we could even say that Jeannette Rankin was the Tom Massie of her time. (Rankin lost her seat, of course, in the next election.)

If you believe, Virgil, this is some sort of ego trip, you do not know what seems to inspire Rep. Massie. This is not the same vote as a vote against declaring war after the nation has been attacked. It is not unpatriotic to require a roll call vote. TARP got a roll call vote. Obamacare got a roll call vote. It is not unpatriotic to vote no on this bill. (I think I would have voted a very reluctant yes. It is better than the President Obama stimulus package. )

Apparently a Republican Jewish group is angry that Massie is voting against some sort of Holocaust lesson plans for certain school districts in the nation:

“In January, we announced that we would not support Congressman Thomas Massie after he voted against the Never Again Education Act that expanded the US [sic] Holocaust Museum’s education program,” the organization said in a Friday statement that also cited McMurtry’s support for Israel. “Today, after Rep. Massie recklessly decided to hold up the stimulus bill designed to help Americans who are struggling because of the coronavirus, the RJC PAC has decided to endorse and fundraise for his GOP primary opponent, Todd McMurtry.”

That turns us to a Fox News article (the quote from above is from that article) and I suspect Massie’s opposition to this law is because there is no place for federally-encouraged education plans. Here is the text of the Never Again Education Act. Two million dollars (the Capitol janitors probably swept up this sum from loose change found on the floor of the House!) is appropriated to do this through the Holocaust Museum:

“…develop and nationally disseminate accurate, relevant, and accessible resources to promote understanding about how and why the Holocaust happened, which shall include digital resources and may include other types of resources, such as print resources and traveling exhibitions…”

I doubt most school systems will neglect the Holocaust. But this is a camel’s nose of national curriculum brought in under a laudable cause. This bill would be a tough vote for me in Congress. But this taxpayers money will produce one set of materials and send them out to school districts. Hence Massie deserves better.

From the same Fox News article:

“I follow politics and I’m active in the community and I’ve seen his votes over the years and I realized that he’s totally ineffective and he’s purely … a libertarian ideologue,” McMurtry said of Massie who assumed office in 2013. “I became distressed over a couple of things, some foreign policy votes involving Israel, China, Hong Kong, the Uighur Muslims. I did some research and saw that he was one of the congressmen least likely to support President Trump.” (emphasis added)

My recommendation to Mr. McMurtry is: Ask President Romney how he did after he dissed the Ron Paul supporters at the 2012 convention. I still remember. It only takes a percent or two of “libertarian ideologue(s)” to sit out the 2020 election or vote for the LP candidate to sink Trump. I wouldn’t recommend it.

Finally, everybody is angry about Massie forcing back others to vote in a crowded chamber. I think people should stop whining. You can practice social distancing and do the job in Congress. We elect representatives to do tough things. This is one of them – stay in town before a major vote and then go home. Don’t go home first.

Rep. Massie has my personal support and he can use my name as a blogger for Virginia Right in his literature. I endorse Thomas Massie in the primary and general elections.