I was trolling tonight with what to listen to now that I have heard 2016 election night highlights for the 104th time and I found it: On You Tube – the Ron Paul Debate Highlights! Every word said by my hero, Cong. Ron Paul, in both election cycles.

Now I am not sure exactly how I can cite to You Tube here at the blog without copyright issues (it seems like a gray area except to listen in) so I will show you how to find it:

The Altar of Madness – Multimedia Reviews or you can search for “Ron Paul Debate Highlights” on You Tube and you can find it.

Yes, the Paul-Guiliani 9/11 dust up, “I’d start with the departments…” as to three ways to cut the federal government, the Huckabee-Paul debate, and I am sure others, too. I am listening to it now and will listen more in next few days.

Enjoy! Remember – if Paul had not run it is likely Trump’s America First foreign policy planks would have not succeeded. It would have been too radical. Millions heard Paul – even if for whatever reason they did not vote for him – and it prepared the people for America First. Now if Trump will only stay true to it…

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

