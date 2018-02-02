Del. Chris Peace has touted his support of HB 1333, which is purported to offer certain payments to near kin of teenage (mostly) foster children who cannot be adopted or reunited with parents. At first it sounds wonderful. BUT…

Here’s JLARC (Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission)’s bill report and here is the actual summary:

HB 1333 establishes the Kinship Guardianship Assistance Program (KinGAP), which enables approved relative foster parents to continue receiving support (maintenance and services) payments after a child has exited foster care to the custody of the relative until the child turns 18. Both reunification and adoption must be ruled out as appropriate permanency options before KinGAP participation can be considered. Currently, youth who exit foster care to a relative do not receive support payments after exit. The program is intended to increase permanency rates (i.e., the share of foster care youth who exit the system due to reunification, adoption, or transfer of legal custody to a relative) by reducing the number of children in relative placements who remain in foster care until age 18 for financial reasons; that is, because maintenance and service payments would be discontinued if the child exited. Under HB 1333, kinship guardianship would be a formal permanency option similar to reunification and adoption. As of January 2018, 35 states and the District of Columbia have enacted kinship guardianship assistance programs in accordance with the federal Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act of 2008.

Here’s my questions and concerns:

If near kin are to take in foster teens shouldn’t the court or Social Services (DSS) ALREADY determine if the near kin is financially able to support the teen?

In fact, it would seem to me that DSS would not even place a child in a home without reasonable assurance that the child would be supported financially.

What about the original parents? If rights were terminated, there are NO parents to reach for child support. Taxpayers get stuck with a bill? Again?

Now the JLARC report tries to pooh-pooh the costs:

For the purposes of the state budget, the fiscal impact represents the sum of total federal and general fund costs. FY19: $182,889 ($54,570 federal funds, $128,319 general funds) FY20: $365,778 ($109,140 federal funds, $256,638 general funds) FY21 and subsequent years: $453, 403 ($130,968 federal funds, $322,435 general funds)

Just practically sweeping up change on the floor of the House from the way it sounds. Only a handful of kids will be affected. Nothing to see here. Here is what Del. Peace said about this bill in the Peace Progress:

Another bill to strengthen families and to provide increased positive outcomes for children in foster care is House Bill 1333. I am Chief Co-Patron of HB 1333, a bill to create the Kinship Guardianship Assistance program (KinGAP). KinGAP will assist in providing kinship guardianship assistance payments on behalf of children to grandparents and other relatives who have assumed legal guardianship of the children. This program provides another means for children to exit the foster care system when adoption is not the best option, yet still providing a permanent placement for the child. Through KinGAP, trauma is reduced, children will no longer wonder where they belong or if someone is going to show up at the door and move them to a new placement. Through KinGAP, children maintain a relationship with family even if their parents cannot parent them.

It’s my opinion but, yes relative placements are great – and are preferred to termination of residual parental rights. That’s the law! But this is really a new subsidy program – yes started in the Swamp on the Potomac with the federal law cited above. But two more questions:

Will the federal money continue?

What strings are attached?

Ronulus Magnus II (Cong. Ron Paul) once said in a debate – if you subsidize something, you get more of it. I think the costs will skyrocket and “kin” will game this system for all kinds of abuse. If they are truly loving near kin, they’ll do it without any extra funds. They’ll sacrifice to help this needy child. Until my questions are answered, I’d recommend a NO vote on all these “Kinship Guardianship” bills.

PS: I understand HB 1333 was passed out of the subcommittee 3 of Health, Welfare and Institutions with undetermined amendments but then referred to Appropriations. In the meantime, I have emailed Del. Peace with some of my concerns. Maybe you should too.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...