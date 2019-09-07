I Have to Ask (Again)? Why do we NEED the ERA?

Please somebody give me a compelling reason!

I wonder sometimes if we are in a time warp: Biden is running for President, forced busing is being mentioned in a Presidential debate, and we are debating the Equal Rights Amendment!

It’s too bad this time warp doesn’t make me feel like I am 30 again!

I would still like to know:

What is the compelling reason for the ERA?

These answers DO NOT count:

Women earn less than men (not true and already remedied by law)

My grandmother had to fight for the right to vote and my mother had to fight sexual harassment (both already remedied by law, too)

There’s still discrimination against women (again remedied by law – several laws.

It sends a message in favor of equality (Constitution not a place to send a message).

So what’s left? I can say this: The ERA is dead (here’s the post that says why) BUT trying to feel tea to this corpse could cause a constitutional crisis of legitimacy never seen before. The ERA also increases Congressional power over states and localities. It WILL cause women to be drafted if there is a draft and to serve in combat. I find those options unacceptable.

So what’s the need for the ERA? I’ll give you a guest column right here at the blog.