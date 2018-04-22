In my prior blog post, I spoke on this wonderful piece of legislation that is on the verge of becoming law in Nebraska, introduced by Libertarian state senator Laura Ebke.

NOW I say: Get out there and help her! Here is how you can go to Nebraska (I wish this primary was August 22 of last year – the total solar eclipse ran over her district! I’d try to be there!) or give her money! Now I said – give up a couple of 12 packs or five gallons of CFA’s finest sweet tea to a cause of liberty and the LP in Virginia would have enough to run a credible campaign – in my open letter to Nicholas Sarwark:

Suppose there was a legal movement (There is a state PAC that is to help Libertarian and friends of liberty candidates) that says let’s get $25.00 from each registered libertarian – now understand these persons are not voters leaning toward the LP or voters calling themselves a “libertarian” but voters who have gone to a registrar or sent in a registration form and said – “I’m affiliating formally with the Libertarian Party!” Just $25.00 I am saying.

What does $25.00 buy? I priced a 12 pack of Budweiser beer online and it is about $12.00. (I am not condoning the purchase or consumption of alcoholic beverages.) And a Chick-fil-A sweet tea gallon is just over $5.00 with tax. So could every person in USA, in the states where voters register by party (Virginia is thankfully not one of them), who has formally affiliated with the LP gave up TWO twelve packs of beer or five gallons of sweet tea at CFA and sent it to Cliff Hyra’s campaign and what would be the result? The result would be $12.5 MILLION DOLLARS.

So consider it: Give up a 12 pack and give the bucks to Laura! Go here! Or here!

I will send this blog post to Senator Ebke’s campaign as my support and I’ll tell you if I give Laura money! But I herewith ENDORSE Libertarian State Senator Laura Ebke in the 32th district of Nebraska!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...