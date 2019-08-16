I Saw It! My First Keith Hicks for Henrico School Board Sign!

I started to see some political signs in Eastern Henrico and started to wonder: Will I see one? Is he even running?

Suddenly, at the corner of Laburnum and Creighton Roads, there it was! A Keith Hicks for Brookland District School Board yard sign! (An excellent sign design by the way!)

I realize that Hicks’ positions are going to be hugely more liberal than mine but I have known Keith for several years from Toastmasters and the Crusade for Voters (It might surprise some of my readers that I was a member of the Crusade – mainly when Regie Ford was president of the Crusade but even before – I think I was briefly appointed a board member, even. I am proud to be part of such a political organization with a storied past. I also ensured that the liberty message was heard when Robert Sarvis was invited to a Crusade event in 2013 and Sarvis came again as the US Senate candidate with 7th district hopeful James Carr in 2014.) so I believe Keith is a real deal and will do a fine job on the Henrico School Board.

Keith Hicks became my hero for life when he decided to come with me to meet then state senator Donald McEachin in my pursuit for a judgeship in Hanover and the Dem was a key vote as he had part of the county (Jennifer McClellan now holds the seat) in his district. I made my pitch (I will say McEachin was very fair with me but did not commit) with Hicks listening in and suddenly the senator says to Hicks: What you doing here? Hicks did not hesitate and said: This guy ought to be judge. (I had no idea he’d do that!) I was and am grateful for that tout.

So if the support of a right-wing libertarian blogger doesn’t kill your chances, Keith, here’s a go: This guy ought to be on the Henrico school board. The election is November 5.