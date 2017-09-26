Quantcast

Categorized | News

I Stand With the Kurdish People as They Seek Independence

Posted on September 26, 2017.

I wanted to place it clearly on the record:  I support an independent Kurdistan.

I recall reading the National Geographic article on Kurdistan while on my second missions trip to Nicaragua and thought – yes they are forming a new nation.  They ought to be independent.

The Kurdish people have long been denied statehood and one of the benefits of the First Gulf War was the establishment of a Kurdish autonomous region.

I probably would have worded the referendum like this:  Do you give authority to the Kurdish government to negotiate with Iraq to establish an independent state?  Yes or No.

We should fulfill the intent of the wonderful UN speech President Trump made and stand with legitimate efforts for people groups to make sovereign decisions.  Let’s start with Kurdistan.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


One Response to “I Stand With the Kurdish People as They Seek Independence”

  1. vassar bushmills
    Twitter:
    says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    I agree yet caution. The Kurds problem had always been history and geography. They stand astride religious empires dating back almost a millenium, empires in sheer size much larger than they are. By comparison the ideal of self-determination a very novel idea that still hasn;t caught on in that part of the world.

    While most Americans are rooting for the Kurds, our government knows it will widen an already murderous war. The Turks hate them,. The Shiites hate them. Not a good prognosis.

    Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks


    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    CommentLuv badge

    Tom White Says:

    Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

    Check out NewsMax!

    Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

    No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
    * = required field

    Submit a Blog Post!

    Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

    Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

    Google Ad

    Google Ad

    Follow Us Anywhere!

    Google Ad

    The Watcher’s Council

    Archives

    Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
    %d bloggers like this: