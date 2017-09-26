I wanted to place it clearly on the record: I support an independent Kurdistan.

I recall reading the National Geographic article on Kurdistan while on my second missions trip to Nicaragua and thought – yes they are forming a new nation. They ought to be independent.

The Kurdish people have long been denied statehood and one of the benefits of the First Gulf War was the establishment of a Kurdish autonomous region.

I probably would have worded the referendum like this: Do you give authority to the Kurdish government to negotiate with Iraq to establish an independent state? Yes or No.

We should fulfill the intent of the wonderful UN speech President Trump made and stand with legitimate efforts for people groups to make sovereign decisions. Let’s start with Kurdistan.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

