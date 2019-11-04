I TOLD YOU SO! Blue Virginia Columnist Says Vote for “Progressive” Dems Is Vote Against Right-To-Work!

Quash that Nightmare Tuesday! Vote GOP!

Andres Jimenez, former Dem candidate for Delegate in District 38, wrote this column in Blue Virginia today. Here’s a scary highlight:

Here in Virginia, we’re facing that same battle. Republican control of our legislature has made it impossible to pass a series of pro-labor reforms that Democrats are pushing, most importantly repealing these so-called “right-to-work” laws.

The difference is that we don’t have to wait until 2020 for change, we can make a difference right now. Tomorrow, labor rights will be on the ballot in Virginia. They may not appear in name, but make no mistake – they are there.

In every race where a progressive Democrat is running to unseat a Republican who opposes protecting workers, labor rights are on the ballot. In every race where an incumbent Democrat who fought side by side with labor is seeking reelection, labor rights are on the ballot. And in every state Senate and House of Delegates race, labor rights are on the ballot.