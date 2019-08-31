I Urge you the Reader: Go To the King William Tea Party Site!

It’s reputed to be the best Tea Party site in all of the Commonwealth and calls out the local pols that are not watching out for the taxpayer. And it’s a fun read! Old fashioned style political cartoons and hard hitting commentary. Exactly what a Tea Party group MUST do to be relevant. The KW Tea Party just celebrated ten years this month.

It’s the King William Tea Party website and HERE it is:

http://www.kwteaparty.com/

Their next meeting is a good one (I will be unable to attend due to a meeting out of the area) as it features State Senator Amanda Chase on EDAs. That meeting is September 12 at 6:30PM at the Upper King William Library on Sharon Road. Details below (from the KW Tea Party and the Chase for Senate campaign):

“THE PERILS OF EDA’S”



Speaker: State Senator Amanda Chase who has introduced a bill

that would require government approval of expenditures by Economic Development authorities.

Come and find out what you do not know. Chase , an outspoken critic of these un-elected, largely unsupervised bodies, will document how so many have abused the public trust; often spending vast sums of money on projects that ultimately do nothing more than wasting tax dollars while enriching special interests.



Her efforts led to the suspension of Chesterfield’s infamous Matoaca Megasite for its lack of transparency and support from 40,000 nearby residents.