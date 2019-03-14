I Wanted to Stand Up and Cheer When I Heard the Gabbard Interview on Colbert!

Stephen Colbert actually used the Ron Paul Word: BLOWBACK

I have a confession to make to Tulsi Gabbard. I have not been showing her the kind of political love I promised earlier at this blog.

The hat tip is to Caitlin Johnstone on this story (which I read at Lew Rockwell) and I had not been involved with blogging or the Gabbard campaign. (No I am not working with the campaign!) But when I read this story, I wanted to jump up and down. Do a victory lap.

Colbert: Do you think the Iraq war was worth it?

Gabbard: No.

Colbert: Do you think that our involvement in Syria has been worth it?

Gabbard: No.

Remember when Cong. Paul was asked (I think in a 2012 debate) whether the Iraq War was worth the time and treasure and he said: No it was not worth the time and treasure. This reminded me of this. But there was more:

Gabbard: There are two things we need to address in Syria. One is a regime change war that was first launched by the United States in 2011, covertly, led by the CIA. That is a regime change war that has continued over the years, that has increased the suffering of the Syrian people, and strengthened groups like Al Qaeda and ISIS, because the CIA was using American taxpayer dollars to provide arms and training and equipment to these terrorist groups to get them to overthrow the government. So that is a regime change war that we should not have been engaging.

Colbert: So, but if it is someone like Bashar al-Assad, who gasses his own people, or who engages in war crimes against his own people, should the United States not be involved?

Gabbard: The United States should not be intervening to overthrow these dictators and these regimes that we don’t like, like Assad, like Saddam Hussein, like Gaddafi, and like Kim Jong Un. There are bad people in the world, but history has shown us that every time the United States goes in and topples these dictators we don’t like, trying to end up like the world’s police, we end up increasing the suffering of the people in these countries. We end up increasing the loss of life, but American lives and the lives of people in these countries. We end up undermining our own security, what to speak of the trillions of dollars of taxpayer money that’s spent on these wars that we need to be using right here at home.

This is just about exactly what I would have said – or Cong. Paul. No wonder Rep. Gabbard is being both criticized and blacked out. And on the video (you can access it at Johnstone’s website (or Lew Rockwell) Colbert actually said (at about 3:57 of the video) “unintended blowback“(emphasis mine); I wanted to shout!

Cong. Gabbard also said that gas was used by BOTH sides. She also said that these "regime-change wars" damage our own security and diverts taxpayer dollars from wars to other things – alas Gabbard is a committed progressive.

I liked this line: “In order to be a force for good, we must actually DO good.”

Colbert played the McCarthy (I mean Joe) card by bringing up David Duke and others that have apparently praised Gabbard and her answer was a bit lame (sorry!); this McCarthyite tactic is unworthy of Stephen Colbert.

Johnstone was disappointed in the Colbert interview:

This was unwatchable. Colbert just went down the list of scripted Gabbard smears (Assad, David Duke) then sermonized about how US military intervention is a force for good in this world. All without telling a single joke. Late night “comedy” shows are propaganda for livestock.

And I understand her tweet. BUT millions heard the non-interventionist message anyway. This non-interventionist message would probably not have occurred if Paul had not started this in 2007. We owe a great debt to the Congressman from Texas.

Listen to the video for yourself (again) and ask yourself two questions:

Where’s Trevor Lyman when you need him? We need a money bomb for peace. If the Hawai’i Congressman raises several million dollars in one day, the media has to pay attention. I don’t know how to do a money bomb but someone does! Let’s get to it!

Where do I sign up to get Gabbard on the Virginia Presidential ballot?



Thank you Cong. Gabbard. First for your service in war and now for your service to the USA bringing out all these wars and what they really do. How they hurt America and those we want to help abroad. Keep it going. Here is the Tulsi Gabbard 2020 website and yes you may donate there.

