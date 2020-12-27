If I Had A Pint (Or Two) With Nigel Farage…I’d Say Build a Liberty Party in the UK!

Now Liberate the British People!

If I had a pint with former UKIP Leader and former MEP Nigel Farage – first, I’d probably need two! Maybe meet at a pub – I would carefully pour the hot and sweetened tea into a pub glass over ice but I would be hono(u)red to buy his pint! – but even over the phone would be fabulous!

I might need the first pint to say: Few ordinary people (especially in the UK) can say they changed the course of their nation’s history and maybe the history of the world. A toast: To Brexit! Glasses clang together…

It is easy to forget what Brexit actually means. When Farage left the Tory Party in 1992 to start the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) as a protest against the original Maastricht Treaty…

Having joined the Conservative Party as a schoolboy, he left in 1992 in protest over John Major’s signing of the Maastricht Treaty and went on to found UKIP in 1993. Question Time, BBC, March 28, 2007

…and advocate for Great Britain to leave the European Union to say it was quixotic is an understatement. No chance. (Had I been British I would have among the first to sign up!) Impossible. Never will happen. But it did! Let us now give praise – I might even raise my glass to Jesus and His Providence in giving people vision to seek freedom!

In the succeeding years, UKIP and euroskeptic Tories (and a few Labourites) agitated for more and more independence and sovereignty for the UK in the EU and for getting out altogether. Farage never got elected to the UK Parliament (not yet) but he used his election to the European Parliament as a platform and a huge EU-wide microphone for speeches that while I might have been more diplomatic were effective in skewering the EU leaders as arrogant and obnoxious globalists. I would say the anti-EU movements in Poland, Hungary, Italy and other nations drew influence and encouragement from Farage. In the 2014 European elections, UKIP won the most seats in the proportional representation election, beating all the leading parties for the first time since 1906. (And Farage did it again – with the Brexit Party in 2019!) This blogger called it “Christmas in May!

Now it would be time for a second pint! And I digress. Here is what Nigel Farage should do:

First, get this book. I would take any privatizing of the National Health Service off the table by ensuring a referendum before there are fundamental changes in the NHS. But most of the rest of the ideas of Carswell and Hannan are on the point: Get rid of unelected quangos, increase the power of local governments (and taxes too BUT they will be truly accountable), and speak out against anti-liberty laws and regulations. Also come up with a REAL British Constitution, based upon historical liberties fought for by past generations and not mucked up with new “rights” created by globalists. Something like the Ninth Amendment for the written British Constitution.

As we finish the second pint, write the platform/manifesto for the new party – he is calling it Reform (there is a UK Libertarian Party and I am sorry they might get demolished in the rubble) – the truth is: The UK needs to be free. Now you have freed Great Britain from the EU, the pols have no excuse, it is time to free the UK and give power to the people.

Finally, some thanks is in order. As we lifted up our glasses, I would toast to: Farage and UKIP banned racists from their party. Here is what I wrote citing the near-extinction of the British National Party:

But please, UKIP, do not turn into a racist party. You are too good for that. Your strict policy on barring former members of truly racist parties like the BNP, helped take those parties out of the picture as a serious political force. Don’t ban the burka or give dog whistles to anti-Muslim racists. Rather become a liberty party.

Nigel Farage ought to be knighted for this alone. If I had the honor to have my blog read by the Queen, that would be my first suggestion. People who make positive, fundamental changes in the United Kingdom ought to be knighted.