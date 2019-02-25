If I Had Ten Minutes with Hannah Beachler

In my continuing Walter Mitty-esque style essays to famous people: Now that Hannah Beachler has won the Oscar – first WSU grad to do so (I think) – what would I say to her?

I’d try to work in a praise to Jesus Christ. He is source of all wisdom and vision if that vision is holy. That might lead to a warm discussion about church etc. Of course if anyone wants to know more about Jesus, go here for details.

Then I’d introduce her to my daughter Tory who wants to be an animator for Disney. I would gladly give up the rest of my time for Ms. Beachler to encourage Tory to keep seeking that dream. Go into penalty minutes!

At the very end of the too short ten minutes, I’d break in and say: You had me doing donuts in the yard last evening when you won. Victory laps in the house! Waving a old Wright State pennant I gave my grandmother years ago when I was an undergrad in the BC (Before Computers) days.

I’ll say this in true Walter Mitty fashion: Tory or I can be reached at ssanders [at] varight.com!

Congrats again, Ms. Beachler – you deserved it and thanks for putting WSU on the map! You are right up there with the 1983 Division II national champs and maybe the Model UN Team! I send my personal best to you and be blessed in Jesus!



For 39 straight years, Wright State University’s delegates have earned top awards at the National Model United Nations Conference—a winning streak unmatched by any other university. Wright State Model UN Team website.