If I Had Ten Minutes With Nigel Farage, I’d Say…

First, I’d say: Congrats on your accomplishments: Reviving UKIP and defeating the racist parties in the UK, leading the idea of Brexit into mainstream politics, leading UKIP to the first national election since 1906 not won by Labour or the Tories (the 2014 EU elections), helping to get Brexit on the ballot and then LIBERATION – June 23, 2016 – the upset vote that shook the world: 17.4 million voters said no to the EU empire.

Now Nigel’s back! He’s leading the Brexit Party to what would truly be a unprecedented second time national election not won by a Conservative or Labour – with a new party. (The latest polls show the Brexit Party with an astounding 34% of the vote nationwide in the EU elections and even a factor in the next general election!)

And the General Election (not set until 2022) is what I would spend the majority of my precious time with my hero:

First, win the EU elections – the closer to 50% the better – and this will help speed the day that Brexit arrives and give the peoples of Europe hope and liberty. BUT…

After the EU election, get ready for a General Election and here’s a start of a manifesto: The book I have blogged about before: The Plan: Twelve Months to RENEW BRITAIN by Tory MEP Daniel Hannan and former UKIP MP (now a independent) Douglas Carswell.

Get the book, Mr. Farage and do the following:

First, leave the NHS alone. Maybe if the people are ready, that could be placed on the table but the official position of the Brexit Party is NO fundamental changes in the NHS without a national referendum and privatization is a fundamental change. The Brexit Party does not need a two front war at this time.

Second, implement immediately chapters 3 and 5 – make Parliament sovereign over the unelected quangos (regional or national agencies independent of Parliament and not accountable to either the MPs or the people) and sovereign over the EU – no Euro courts shall have any jurisdiction (authority) over the UK, no EU Arrest Warrant, no EU Army.

Third, discuss the Great Repeal Bill – (chapter 8) place parents and local governments over schools, give them genuine powers – including taxation – help to prevent discrimination against Christians, and restore gun rights. Help business flourish, free the UK fishermen, get rid of useless regulations and restore liberty.

I would study The Plan and use it liberally. I would also say: thanks to those who fought for Brexit, the Plan is partly implemented in a way that neither Hannan nor Carswell imagined.

But Britain is not free yet. The Brexit Party can and should be a libertarian alternative to the statist major parties.

One last thing as time runs out: The next General Election is very likely to be sooner than 2022. PM May will go out and the new PM will need a mandate. There’s your chance. The first past the post is difficult hurdle for third parties but once the party exceeds a tipping point, the system can help garner a landslide in seats if there are several strong parties.



