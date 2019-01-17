I think I’ll start up occasionally the “Ten Minutes with the President” series. Perhaps a bit “Walter Mitty” but let’s go with it. And who knows? Maybe the President will start reading THIS blog!

First, I’d congratulate the President for his brilliant move to cancel the Speaker’s junket. I can say that it is clear: Most Americans will agree! Trump’s jujitsu is refreshing and entertaining; the other side still thinks he’s stupid and the President keeps proving them wrong. Now I agree with many – sometimes the President says and does unpresidential things. But it is fun to watch how Trump proves he is more clever than his enemies.

Here’s my next idea: Everybody is concerned about the 800,000 Federal employees without pay – some working without pay. Well, I was struck with an idea: Make their back pay when it is awarded tax free – no Federal income tax or Social Security taxes from the employee. I would think there is some emergency power by the Commissioner of the IRS to declare certain item(s) not income for critical reasons. Even if it takes legislation, and I am not examining the 26,000 plus pages of the Internal Revenue Code for proof, that could be such authority in the legislation reopening the government. For the wall of course.

If you announce this, Mr. President, you might get the federal employees actually (quietly) rooting for a nice long shutdown! This will show that you care and will be a bold move that no one is thinking of.

So tax free income for the duration of the shutdown for the furloughed Federal employees is a win-win for the President. Do it today. Mr. President. Sir.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

