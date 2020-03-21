If I Had Ten Minutes With the President on Climate…

Climate change is NOT the issue – it’s the proposed solutions: World Government. Loss of Liberty!

If I had ten minutes with President Trump I’d probably say something like this:

“Get in front of the climate change issue. My quarrel with climate change is NOT that there is some science supporting the change. And it’s good to fight pollution. Climate is a leading cause among millennials. BUT The solution from things like Paris are really world government and treating the USA as a gigantic piggy bank. Neither are acceptable, Mr. President, to you or me. But I’d get in front of this: Say you appoint a climate change “czar” to see how to reduce emissions BUT not sacrifice our sovereignty to world institutions or act against the best interest of the American people.

The libs and the legacy media will discount it. And the message has to be rolled out carefully to reassure the base. But it will win some moderates.

Ponder the new Trump climate change position. Protect US business and US people/workers. Stand for sovereignty and the Constitution. But can reduce emissions. The US reduced the most CO2 of any nation in absolute terms according to Snopes. (Other nations had deeper percentages than the US.) We cannot answer to foreigners. But we’ll do our part. Without Paris.