If you are a Delegate to the 97th Convention Saturday, Then GO and VOTE!

Posted on May 2, 2019.

If you are a delegate this Saturday, then go to ATLEE HS (This is a change) and vote your conscience. The convention may be the one that counts. I’ll explain more later…

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

