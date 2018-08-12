I have had the privilege to collaborate with Del. Sam Rasoul on a couple of occasions on bills and even got the idealistic delegate from Roanoke a speaking gig at the Crusade for Voters. Rasoul did not disappoint. If you are near Roanoke – sign up and go! (I have asked if Del. Rasoul would do a gig in Richmond, too! I’ll try to help.)

This is something I would do if I were elected to the legislature (Lord forbid!) in my district:

YOU WRITE THE BILL: Participatory Lawmaking

Have you ever had an idea for a good law in Virginia? Now’s your chance! Join us to present, draft, and strategize how to get your ideas passed into law at the 2019 Virginia General Assembly. All are welcome, from any political party or belief! This program will begin on September 18th. Please register using the link below. WHEN: (3 sessions) Sept. 18th – 6:30 – 9:00 pm: Bring your ideas, and we will begin drafting the bill.

Bring your ideas, and we will begin drafting the bill. 2nd & 3rd Session dates will be determined based off drafting timeline. WHERE: Pilgrim Baptist Church. 1415 8th St. NW, Roanoke VA 24016 REGISTER: Sign up using this link, or call 540.904.6905.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...