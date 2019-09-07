If you are Running for Commonwealth’s Attorney Anywhere in Virginia – do NOT take Campaign Funds from the Justice & Public Safety PAC – It’s Soros!

If you do it – even if I personally like you – I’ll denounce it!

It has got to be one of the hugest temptations for a fellow or gal running for prosecutor: The chance to get a huge campaign contribution in your race. It might be what you need to win.

BUT…

If you take money from the Justice & Public Safety PAC – it’s linked to George Soros. (Even Blue Virginia says it!) Soros is NO friend of the US or limited government.

If you do it: Even if I like you – I’ll denounce it. I have to. No US politician or candidate should take money from a Soros-linked group.