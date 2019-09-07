If you are Running for Commonwealth’s Attorney Anywhere in Virginia – do NOT take Campaign Funds from the Justice & Public Safety PAC – It’s Soros!

If you do it – even if I personally like you – I’ll denounce it!
It has got to be one of the hugest temptations for a fellow or gal running for prosecutor: The chance to get a huge campaign contribution in your race. It might be what you need to win.
BUT…
If you take money from the Justice & Public Safety PAC – it’s linked to George Soros. (Even Blue Virginia says it!) Soros is NO friend of the US or limited government.
If you do it: Even if I like you – I’ll denounce it. I have to. No US politician or candidate should take money from a Soros-linked group.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
