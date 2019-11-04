Categorized | News

If you Voted For Trump in 2016 in Virginia – AND If you Are Happy With That Vote – Need to Vote GOP Tomorrow for the General Assembly!

Posted on November 4, 2019.

Vote AGAINST Impeachment and to Keep Virginia From Becoming Connecticut!

I can only say that the future of Virginia is in the balance. Will we remain a middle-of-the-road center-right Commonwealth or become Connecticut?

I think the Dems will vote – maybe not in the 2017 numbers – but they will vote. They will vote symbolically for impeaching Trump. They will vote for radicals to come to power in the Commonwealth. I guarantee, to you, the Trump voter in 2016, you will almost certainly not like it.

So cast a symbolic vote tomorrow. Vote AGAINST impeachment. Vote to prevent us from turning into Connecticut. Not all the GOP candidates are perfect and some are very unhelpful on certain issues. But it is usually true: A bad Republican is better than a mainstream Democrat.

If all of you turn out tomorrow, we’ll make the stand and Virginia will be safe. For now.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Follow Us Anywhere!

The Watcher’s Council

Archives