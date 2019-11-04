If you Voted For Trump in 2016 in Virginia – AND If you Are Happy With That Vote – Need to Vote GOP Tomorrow for the General Assembly!

Vote AGAINST Impeachment and to Keep Virginia From Becoming Connecticut!

I can only say that the future of Virginia is in the balance. Will we remain a middle-of-the-road center-right Commonwealth or become Connecticut?

I think the Dems will vote – maybe not in the 2017 numbers – but they will vote. They will vote symbolically for impeaching Trump. They will vote for radicals to come to power in the Commonwealth. I guarantee, to you, the Trump voter in 2016, you will almost certainly not like it.

So cast a symbolic vote tomorrow. Vote AGAINST impeachment. Vote to prevent us from turning into Connecticut. Not all the GOP candidates are perfect and some are very unhelpful on certain issues. But it is usually true: A bad Republican is better than a mainstream Democrat.

If all of you turn out tomorrow, we’ll make the stand and Virginia will be safe. For now.