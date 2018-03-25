Box Office Mojo reports on this weekend (ending too soon as most weekends do) box office returns; and it’s good news for followers of Christ and others who enjoy an alternative message from the cinema:

Finishing in third for the second straight weekend is Roadside and Lionsgate’s I Can Only Imagine. The film expanded into 2,253 locations (+624) following its stellar debut and delivered an impressive $13.8 million sophomore frame, dropping just 19%, and pushing the film’s domestic cume over $38 million after just ten days in release. *** Elsewhere in the top ten, Sony and Affirm Films’ Paul, Apostle of Christ took in an estimated $5 million this weekend from 1,473 theaters. The faith-based film will join I Can Only Imagine and next weekend’s release of God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness in looking for a strong play over the Easter holiday. Paul received an “A-” CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

So two strong faith-based movies are in the top ten! And here’s more news you will like: Both of these movies have earned back their budgets: I Can Only Imagine took seven million dollars according to Mojo and Paul five million. If I am a movie producer – I want a return on my money. So these movies seem to be winners and have a great audience base. Even non-believing capitalists will get in on that action! So go to the show in next week or two and maybe next weekend will be THREE faith-based movies in top ten!

I have an idea or two for a new movie or movies if there is a fellow or gal or corporation with the funds!

Let’s start with the former Premier of Alberta – Ernest Manning. How did a young man determined to be a pastor end up the youngest chief minister in the British Empire (at the time of his election)? Never defeated in politics! Who taught Sunday School on the radio during his entire tenure in office – 25 years – without scandal by the way – as Alberta turned from debt-ridden province to energy giant! Colleague of Billy Graham (Manning is probably catching up on the news with Graham in Heaven by the way) by the way! Perfect movie for 2020.

How about the Lazarus story – written for today. Why did Jesus tarry and not heal the sick Lazarus? (Probably so the raising of Lazarus would be a greater testimony and to perhaps – I cannot speak for God – increase the faith of Martha and Mary.

Or Job – good man who lost everything – wealth, family, health – of course he might question God a bit. And his four well-meaning friends didn’t help much!

If you read this and are curious about Who Jesus is – go here!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

