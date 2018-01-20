The Virginia legislature works fast and Del. Rasoul’s bill establishing a statewide indigent defense system (HB 1296) has also been assigned to a committee – House Courts of Justice Committee (just as a certain smarty-pants blogger suggested!) and to this subcommittee called Number 3:

So, those favoring reform of the indigent defense system to better assure equal justice under law no matter where a poor person is tried at need to contact these House members. I’d do it right away. The hearing could be next week. I plan to be there if I am able to get away.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

