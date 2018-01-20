Quantcast

Categorized | News

Indigent Defense Bill (HB1296) Has Been Assigned to a House Courts of Justice Subcommittee!

Posted on January 20, 2018.

The Virginia legislature works fast and Del. Rasoul’s bill establishing a statewide indigent defense system (HB 1296) has also been assigned to a committee – House Courts of Justice Committee (just as a certain smarty-pants blogger suggested!) and to this subcommittee called Number 3:

2018 SESSION

House Courts of Justice
Sub-Committee: Subcommittee #3

MEMBERSHIP

Adams, L.R. (Chairman), Leftwich, Campbell, Collins, Miyares, Hope, Simon, Carroll Foy

So, those favoring reform of the indigent defense system to better assure equal justice under law no matter where a poor person is tried at need to contact these House members.  I’d do it right away.  The hearing could be next week.  I plan to be there if I am able to get away.

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: