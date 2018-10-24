Quantcast

Indivisible is About to Come Out This Weekend; Remember Followers of Jesus When you See the Film: Why Were We in Iraq?

Posted on October 24, 2018.

The movie I got to preview before it came out, the one by the Nazarene layperson from Memphis, TN, Dr. David Evans, is OUT this weekend!

I am not supposed to review it before October 26 but let me say this:  Go see it!  But when you go see it, ask yourself:  Why on Earth were we in Iraq?  Fellow followers of Jesus, I beseech you, stop supporting unnecessary wars and conflicts!

Yes it is a great movie with a Jesus-centered message about how only He can save your marriage.  Take a unchurched friend, neighbor, co-worker, enemy, whoever – take him, her, them to Indivisible!  Let’s surprise at the box office and far exceed the $1,000,000 this blogger predicts.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


