Inflated Covid-19 Numbers

“I ain’t ‘bout to adapt to the wack s***

You n***** got dat wack s***

we got dis…..”

187

Billy Danze

M.O.P. (Mash Out Posse)

Street Certified

2014

Working from home, I get to listen to the news all day as my grandmother is watching television. The report from the time I sit down to my Mac Book Air is that “200,000 Americans have died from Covid-19.”

It is plastered across the television from the early morning, mid day, evening into the late night. At 7 am, 12 noon, first at 4, live at 5, 6, 7, and late night 11. But, the issue is that many of the American people are NOT fact checking. According to the CDC website out of the 200,000 that the mainstream media is reporting have passed away from the Covid-19 virus, in reality 6% passed away from the virus. The other victims being included falsely in these inflated numbers had pre existing medical conditions. Why do people who consume the mainstream media report not fact check. Maybe people are too busy, maybe people do not really want the truth, maybe as Jack Nicholson said in the 1992 movie A Few Good Men, “You can’t handle the truth!!!”

Six percent of two hundred thousand does not look as sensational. And then on top of the inflated numbers, the media want the public to blame one man, President Donald J.Trump. The more I sit and listen the more I sit dumbfounded and shaking my head. I have been an essential employee since Covid-19, I have been on the front line. Washing my hands, wearing masks, wearing gloves, coming directly home and changing my uniform. I have no pre existing medical conditions. Many people in the Commonwealth of Virginia State office did contract the virus. As a Supervisor, I had subordinate employees walk off the job or fail to report for work. As a Supervisor I just did what I needed to do in order that the shift would be covered.

I feel the same level of frustration that my brother Billy Danze does in his hardcore delivery of 187. Why does the fake stuff get so much pump and the real need to remain independent and underground? And why do the people not search out an alternative to the mainstream especially when the information is not speaking truth with fact. I guess that is the reason that we have publications such as Virginia Right to provide a different perspective to the readers.