Quantcast

Categorized | News

Initiative and Referendum Constitutional Amendment sent to Privileges and Elections Committee!

Posted on January 20, 2018.

The HJR 34, the initiative, referendum and recall state constitutional amendment introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul has been assigned , not to the House Courts of Justice as a certain smarty-pants blogger thought so, but rather the House Privileges and Elections Committee.

Here are the members on the House Privileges and Elections Committee:

2018 SESSION

House Privileges and Elections

MEMBERSHIP

Cole (Chairman), Ransone (Vice Chair), Ingram, Jones, S.C., Landes, Hugo, O’Quinn, Rush, Fowler, Adams, L.R., Habeeb, Leftwich, Sickles, Rasoul, Lindsey, Price, Boysko, VanValkenburg, Guzman, Turpin, Tran, Convirs-Fowler

So if you believe in the people having a check and balance on elected officials, it’s time to perhaps contact these legislators and urge them to vote YES!  It’s even better if one of these men or women is YOUR representative.  Definitely contact that delegate.

I do not know yet (there are four subcommittees named numbers 1 through 4) where this bill will have a public hearing.  If I am able, I will try to be there.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


One Response to “Initiative and Referendum Constitutional Amendment sent to Privileges and Elections Committee!”

  1. GeneThePopulist says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:22 PM

    Most likely never going anywhere. In my opinion, Rasoul is going to be punished (politically) for not getting in line with the power companies. None of his bills are likely to go anywhere. That’s the way the game is played in the Virginia General Assembly.

    We will see.

    Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks


    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    CommentLuv badge

    Tom White Says:

    Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

    Check out NewsMax!

    Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

    No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
    * = required field

    Submit a Blog Post!

    Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

    Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

    Google Ad

    Google Ad

    Follow Us Anywhere!

    Google Ad

    The Watcher’s Council

    Archives

    Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
    %d bloggers like this: