As I watch the Alabama football game and listen to the glorious BBC coverage of the Brexit election, I got news for the blog. I do know and have even had some lunches with a person who is very seriously considering seeking the Democrat nomination for the Fourth Senate District against Senator Ryan McDougle. I have encouraged him to adopt some of my issues and maybe other things but we’ll see if he does adopt those issues. I promised him a “little bit of love” at the blog due to my desire to see a contested election but the amount of love is dependent on how he goes with my issues. I am not at liberty to say who it is until he formally announces but I am excited for the opportunity to have a contested election for this seat. He is a very interesting candidate.

I do not intend to formally help this candidate; I expect to endorse and vote for Senator McDougle and I expect the blog to do so. But it is good for the polity and even for Senator McDougle for there to be a contested election. (I considered a Libertarian run in an general election because I feel strongly that three uncontested tries is enough for anyone! But I do not expect that to occur.) I’ll keep you informed.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

