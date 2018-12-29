As I watch the Alabama football game and listen to the glorious BBC coverage of the Brexit election, I got news for the blog. I do know and have even had some lunches with a person who is very seriously considering seeking the Democrat nomination for the Fourth Senate District against Senator Ryan McDougle. I have encouraged him to adopt some of my issues and maybe other things but we’ll see if he does adopt those issues. I promised him a “little bit of love” at the blog due to my desire to see a contested election but the amount of love is dependent on how he goes with my issues. I am not at liberty to say who it is until he formally announces but I am excited for the opportunity to have a contested election for this seat. He is a very interesting candidate.
I do not intend to formally help this candidate; I expect to endorse and vote for Senator McDougle and I expect the blog to do so. But it is good for the polity and even for Senator McDougle for there to be a contested election. (I considered a Libertarian run in an general election because I feel strongly that three uncontested tries is enough for anyone! But I do not expect that to occur.) I’ll keep you informed.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Always good to see Sandy’s commitment to open elections with a system that heavily favors an incumbent, regardless of said incumbents record
Hanover has the same problem many localities have –namely no actual hard vetting process.
Who actually grills these candidates ? No one, unless of course one counts the ridiculous fund raisers where they ply some monetary contributions from those local swills showing up for some free hors d’oeuvres and cocktails in exchange for a chance to hobnob with the pols. They stand and listen to the same refrain of tired slogans and platitudes that seem to pacify the audience.
Then , even if you manage to nail down some specifics on what the candidate intends to do if elected……no one has a effective process of actually holding them accountable when they deviate from the campaign promises they made. We watched recently in France some citizen blowback of consequence , people finally saying we have had enough.
The threshold of pain hasn’t been reached yet here. Apparently the citizens of any of these districts are quite content to keep returning the stooges of Dominion Power , the large Law firms and Insurance, Education lackeys who are in the G.A to fulfill their paymasters mandates.
Nothing changes unless and until folks feel the level of pain that will force them into action. The Patriot movement missed the golden opportunity of the last century to implement a new order, correct course if you will.
Weak vacillating and politically naïve leaders of these groups got rolled by the experienced corrupt political parties. The establishment made a tactical decision to wait the Patriot movement out, and it worked , evidenced by these groups fading into the sunset after a few years.
Bob Shannon…..still waiting for the fight to begin.