Categorized | News

Is Blogger Sanders Going to Vote in Tomorrow’s Democratic Primary? YES, I Intend to Vote for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard!

Posted on March 2, 2020.

Gabbard’s anti-war, anti-intervention message is the reason

I have said several times at this blog that it is politically unethical to interfere in the other party’s primary to elect the weakest candidate (That means Republicans should stay out and not vote for Bernie Sanders!) BUT there are times you can use your vote to make a statement and the unique, anti-war, anti-intervention message of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai’i) needs to be shown to have a national following.

On Super Tuesday here in Hanover, Virginia I intend (as I like to say: Lord willing!) to cast that vote for Gabbard. She is almost certainly not going to win. But her message is critical.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Follow Us Anywhere!

The Watcher’s Council

Archives