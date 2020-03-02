Is Blogger Sanders Going to Vote in Tomorrow’s Democratic Primary? YES, I Intend to Vote for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard!

Gabbard’s anti-war, anti-intervention message is the reason

I have said several times at this blog that it is politically unethical to interfere in the other party’s primary to elect the weakest candidate (That means Republicans should stay out and not vote for Bernie Sanders!) BUT there are times you can use your vote to make a statement and the unique, anti-war, anti-intervention message of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai’i) needs to be shown to have a national following.

On Super Tuesday here in Hanover, Virginia I intend (as I like to say: Lord willing!) to cast that vote for Gabbard. She is almost certainly not going to win. But her message is critical.