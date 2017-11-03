The Tax Foundation just issued again this year the comparison of tax policies for what amounts to the developed world (the 34 nations of the OECD – Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development [now I am a bit skeptical of groups of nations like this but this opinion is not the OECD but the Tax Foundation) and they came to this conclusion:

For the fourth year in a row, Estonia has the best tax code in the OECD. Its top score is driven by four positive features of its tax code. First, it has a 20 percent tax rate on corporate income that is only applied to distributed profits. Second, it has a flat 20 percent tax on individual income that does not apply to personal dividend income. Third, its property tax applies only to the value of land, rather than to the value of real property or capital. Finally, it has a territorial tax system that exempts 100 percent of foreign profits earned by domestic corporations from domestic taxation, with few restrictions.

Fourth year in a row? Estonia? (The US was 30th of 34th! Now we’d move up to number one if we repealed the First Evil of 1913 [the income tax], most money laundering laws, and restored financial privacy.)

If Estonia is familiar to my readers it is because this nation is the country where Del. and candidate for LG Glenn Davis went to – on his own dime. What does Glenn Davis know that we don’t know? Too bad we won’t find out what sort of Lieutenant Governor Davis would have been. At least not until 2022…maybe!

I have already endorsed Davis at this blog for LG and delegate. He’s the guy with ideas. Let’s keep him in the game in Richmond. Vote Davis in the 84th district next Tuesday.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

