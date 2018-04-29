I think I need to lay down. I need a sweet tea with DOUBLE sugar!

I just saw this video at the Conservative Tree House and it was Sen. Lindsey Graham on one of the Sunday talk shows talking for 17 minutes on Trump and the Nobel Prize, North Korea, China, Iran and Jim Comey. I wondered if I could stand 17 minutes of the senator that wants to deny terrorism suspects Miranda warnings and lawyers, implement the archetype of the Mark of the Beast, called for the US boycott of the 2018 Olympics, supports unconstitutional Bills of Attainders against alleged human rights abusers – mostly Russian – and in general wants to start five more wars around the world – yes that one!

My holiness was at stake!

But I actually listened – all seventeen minutes! And I didn’t lose my holiness!

Listen here and be amazed. I might have to stay up tonight on zombie duty…

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...