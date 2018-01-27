Several years ago, a number of legislators came up with the idea to require each American legal worker to have a ID card with a biometric reader (biometric means using a distinctive part of a persons’s body to verify the holder of the card is who he or she says he or she is.) I denounced it at this blog as like the Mark of the Beast declared in Revelation (and encouraged readers to repent and believe the Gospel – how did that unlearned former fisherman John know about technology in the 21st century? Either he was a First Century Tesla or God told him!):

Well, it’s BAAACK – like Jason in the slasher movies! This new bill introduced by Rep. Goodlatte, inter alta (McCaul, Labrador, McSally, Sensenbrenner, and Carter from Texas):

And just like the first post I cited and linked to above – it authorizes a Dept. of Homeland Security BIOMETRIC ID card:

‘‘(ii) DOCUMENTS EVIDENCING EMPLOYMENT AUTHORIZATION AND ESTABLISHING IDENTITY.

A document described in this subparagraph is an individual’s— ***

‘‘(VI) other document designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security, if the document—

‘‘(aa) contains a photograph of the individual and biometric identification data from the individual and such other personal identifying information relating to the individual as the Secretary of Homeland Security finds, by regulation, sufficient for purposes of this clause; ‘‘(bb) is evidence of authorization of employment in the United States; and ‘‘(cc) contains security features to make it resistant to tampering, counterfeiting, and fraudulent use.

It is almost identical language to the prior bill brought up in 2015. it needs to be amended out for two reasons:

– biometric ID cards are dangerous to liberty and privacy. They also are an archetype of the Mark of the Beast – no one will be able to work in the USA legally unless you can verify legal status. This bill establishes a legal basis for DHS to devise the biometric ID card and then REQUIRE all employers to accept it.

– Why inconvenience the LEGAL workers? Again, just like gun “control” which is really people control, this hurts law-abiding workers not the illegals.

Finally, let’s go to the vault and recall these words from 2015:

But before you do that, take time to ask the question that every follower of Jesus Christ knows the answer to: How did a guy who wrote Revelation nearly 2000 years ago know about biometric ID systems? It had to seem crazy for generations: The government will never require all to take a mark and through this control all commerce! As long as there is a dark alley or a quiet home, there will be buying and selling. But with this new technology, it is possible. Or will be soon. The Apostle John might have just guessed well. Or he might have been told by Jesus Christ what will happen. And if so, you better be right with Jesus – or else – face terrible tribulation. I am not by the way a pre-trib rapture Christian. I think the rapture will occur when Jesus comes again after all have been forced to take sides – martyrdom or take the mark of the beast which means Hell for eternity: “…them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. They were both cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone. Revelation 19: 20 (KJV) If you need to find out more about Jesus, go here. Time to tell Rep. Goodlatte and the others – NO Mark of the Beast into our law! From the John Birch Society article I got from Sue Long on how to contact your representatives:

Please phone your representative (202-225-3121) and senators (202-224-3121) and ask them to OPPOSE both the E-Verify biometric national ID and DACA amnesty by VOTING AGAINST H.R. 4760, the Securing America’s Future Act of 2018. Then, please email your representative and senators with the same message.

I don’t care about DACA amnesty as much as this national biometric ID card. But you can add that too.

Hat tip and thanks to Sue Long.

About Elwood Sanders

